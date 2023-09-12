White Sox hoping Jimenez returns to rookie form in power department

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez hits a 2-run homer during a June DH against the Yankees. Jimenez came out swinging in his first season with the White Sox and he led all American League rookies with 31 home runs in 2019. If he can keep his legs healthy next year, Jimenez is hoping to get back to those power numbers. Associated Press

Eloy Jimenez did not take long to flash the premier power.

In 2019, his first season with the White Sox, he led American League rookies with 31 home runs.

That was the third-highest total in franchise history for a rookie, behind Jose Abreu (36 homers in 2014) and Ron Kittle (35 in 1983).

Jimenez was expected to soar even higher after the quick launch, but he's been frequently grounded by one injury after another.

The designated hitter/right fielder is healthy now after missing time this season with a string of nagging health issues.

The good news is he's played in 104 games this year, close to the career-high 122 he established in 2019.

"I've been feeling really good this year, besides those little problems," said Jimenez, who has dealt with hamstring, groin and calf strains while also missing time after having an appendectomy in May. "I feel really good. Just continue to work on little things, but this year, it's been good so far.

"Those little problems are always going to be there. I just thank God that I played more games this year than I played the last two or three years."

Jimenez was limited to 84 games last season due to a torn right hamstring tendon.

In 2021, he played only 55 games after tearing his left pectoral tendon.

Reporting to spring training this year 30 pounds lighter in an attempt to stay on the field and play right field instead of being the Sox's full-time designated hitter, Jimenez has at least been able to avoid long stretches on the injured list.

"I think part of him being able to play as much as he played this year is a reflection of the off-season," manager Pedro Grifol said. "The work hasn't necessarily kept him from getting sore or hurt, but it has really helped him on the field to play through some soreness and some injuries. We're looking to build off of that."

The White Sox are also looking forward to seeing Jimenez hit more balls in the air and over the fence.

Heading into Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, he had a career-high 53.6% groundball rate and a 23.5% flyball rate.

Jimenez has hit only 16 home runs, his latest coming in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader vs. the Royals, so an obvious adjustment needs to be made before next season.

"I've been hitting the ball way harder than ever, just on the ground," he said. "So that is something that I need to work on. Right now, I'm just trying to compete and give all I've got."

A healthy pair of legs for a full season would obviously help the 26-year-old Jimenez hit for power like he did as a rookie.

"One of the things I've learned this year is how injuries really affect the mechanics of hitting," Grifol said. "We had it with TA (Tim Anderson) and his knee. We had it with (Yoan) Moncada and his back. And we've experienced it with Eloy and his injuries. Elevating a baseball and hitting for power, a lot of it has to do with leverage, weight transfer, that kind of stuff. And when you're not 100%, it can certainly affect it and then it becomes a mental issue as well.

"I don't think he has the mental issue side of it. But I do think his injuries, the patella injuries and that kind of stuff, has affected him this year and has also affected a little bit of his mechanics."