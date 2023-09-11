Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

Records through Sunday, Sept. 10

1. Glenbard West (11-1) Fell to Ozark (Mo.) in Crossroads title match

2. Barrington (11-1) Setter Meitzler big contributor

3. Benet (9-1) Ready to defend Wheaton Classic title

4. Huntley (7-0) Morgan Jones an all-around standout

5. Willowbrook (11-0) Won Leyden invite with ease

6. Stevenson (15-3) Pats win Niles West invite

7. St. Francis (7-3) Fell to Castle (IN) at Crossroads

8. Metea Valley (12-3) Sr. Morrison hitting big for Mustangs

9. St. Charles North (8-2) Stars' win streak now at 5

10. IC Catholic (8-1) 8 straight for Knights

11. Libertyville (9-4) Hosts Lake Forest Wednesday

12. WW South (8-4) Busy week ahead for Tigers

13. Naperville North (5-3) Up and down season so far

14. Timothy Christian (10-3) Knocked off York

15. York (10-4) Piper Barber a tough libero

16. Hersey (3-4) Two-set win over Schaumburg

17. Warren (11-4) Stevenson visits Wednesday

18. Geneva (7-3) Day digging it up for Vikes

19. Maine South (9-5) Petrides a blocking machine

20. Mundelein (7-3) Mustangs have won 6 straight