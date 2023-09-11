Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
Records through Sunday, Sept. 10
1. Glenbard West (11-1) Fell to Ozark (Mo.) in Crossroads title match
2. Barrington (11-1) Setter Meitzler big contributor
3. Benet (9-1) Ready to defend Wheaton Classic title
4. Huntley (7-0) Morgan Jones an all-around standout
5. Willowbrook (11-0) Won Leyden invite with ease
6. Stevenson (15-3) Pats win Niles West invite
7. St. Francis (7-3) Fell to Castle (IN) at Crossroads
8. Metea Valley (12-3) Sr. Morrison hitting big for Mustangs
9. St. Charles North (8-2) Stars' win streak now at 5
10. IC Catholic (8-1) 8 straight for Knights
11. Libertyville (9-4) Hosts Lake Forest Wednesday
12. WW South (8-4) Busy week ahead for Tigers
13. Naperville North (5-3) Up and down season so far
14. Timothy Christian (10-3) Knocked off York
15. York (10-4) Piper Barber a tough libero
16. Hersey (3-4) Two-set win over Schaumburg
17. Warren (11-4) Stevenson visits Wednesday
18. Geneva (7-3) Day digging it up for Vikes
19. Maine South (9-5) Petrides a blocking machine
20. Mundelein (7-3) Mustangs have won 6 straight