Time for results: Why Eberflus' much-improved Bears must win way more than 3 games

Fitting uniform numbers: Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) and wide receiver DJ Moore (2) will be the key offensive components of the Bears this season. Associated Press

The honeymoon is over for Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff. Right from the get-go, it's time to show they have what it takes to guide an improved Bears team to a decent season. Associated Press

Memo to Matt Eberflus and the entire Chicago Bears coaching staff: The honeymoon is over.

That 3-14 campaign you slogged through in 2022? It was somewhat expected and fans mostly forgave you for the inability to pull out a few late-game victories.

But no more.

This is an improved squad -- one capable of taking significant steps.

Not baby steps that result in 5-12 or a 6-11 season.

Significant steps.

That means a victory in the season opener against Green Bay at Soldier Field on Sunday.

In addition, it means ...

Getting off to strong starts:

This was actually a big strength of the offense in 2022, with the Bears scoring 52 points on opening drives (4 TDs, 8 FGs). Only five times did the Bears fail to score the first time they had the ball.

That's a testament to the preparation of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his ability to script the first 10-15 plays.

Things should only improve in 2023. Not only will Justin Fields be more comfortable in the offense, but he's also not hamstrung by one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Cole Kmet ought to be able to attack defenses from the get-go.

The defense isn't exactly stacked, but improvements have been made, so coordinator Alan Williams ought to be able to put schemes in place that give the Bears the ball back with more regularity.

Rolling the dice:

I have my doubts about Eberflus as a head coach. He's too defensive with the media and rarely admits publicly when a player screws up.

Yes, it's 2023, but these guys are pros. They can handle criticisms.

But I digress.

My biggest concern with Eberflus is simply the fact he's a former defensive coordinator. The new-age NFL is all about offense and it's debatable if Eberflus has what it takes to thrive.

To do so one must understand the strengths and weaknesses of your team. For the Bears, it's an offense that should constantly put pressure on opponents.

So go for fourth-and-2 from midfield in the second quarter, fourth-and-1 from your own 35 in the third quarter or fourth-and-goal from the 1 almost anytime.

Fake a punt.

Mix it up to keep opponents guessing.

And wins will follow.

Having faith in Fields:

With Justin Fields entering his third season it's time to allow him to audible much more often. (And, really, nearly every quarterback should be afforded this luxury from Day 1.)

Fields may not be Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but he's been around long enough that it's time to trust him to check out of a play that clearly isn't going to work.

Late-game greatness:

The Bears hung around so many games last season, it's crazy they only won three times.

But there were late turnovers against the Giants and Vikings; Darnell Mooney's catch at the 6-inch line against Washington cost them a win; they were unable to march downfield in the final moments against Miami, Detroit and Atlanta in three straight contests; and the Packers scored 18 unanswered points in a stunning Week 13 setback.

"It's really sickening," said safety DeAndre Houston-Carson after that loss to Green Bay. "Especially the way that these games go. It's tight, it's tight, it's tight and at some point there's one drive where they get it.

"To lose in that manner over and over again is the most disappointing thing."

This season, it's time to flip the script. Fields and Co. must execute down the stretch, and the defense must get a stop in crunchtime.

"We're doing these things in practice and it's awesome to see," tight end Cole Kmet said in early August. "We're executing really well, but what matters is the games. We can talk about growth when we see it in games and it's for real."

Exactly. No more excuses. Get it done.

• • •

Prediction:

Late last season I said the Bears would make the playoffs in 2023-24. So why deviate now?

If everything goes right it's possible this team starts 6-1 or 5-2. After the Packers, the Bears are at Tampa Bay, at Kansas City, host Denver, are at Washington and host Minnesota and Las Vegas.

These are the Bears, though, so 4-3 seems more realistic

After that, they'll likely stumble through a 1-4 stretch before the bye week, lose to Detroit to fall to 5-8 and rebound with a stunning four-game winning streak to finish 9-8 and sneak in as a wild card.

Regardless, steps must be taken to show the Bears are on the right path with Eberflus at the helm.

Otherwise, start drawing up the divorce papers.