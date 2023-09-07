Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
Records through Monday, Sept. 4
1. Glenbard West (8-0) Unbeaten start includes win over Benet
2. Barrington (7-1) Only loss to OP-RF
3. Benet (6-1) Beat LW-East, Metea after loss to GW
4. Huntley (5-0) Fast start in FVC for Red Raiders
5. Willowbrook (8-0) Rolled to title at own invite
6. Stevenson (9-3) 5th place at Scholten Classic
7. St. Francis (3-2) Losses are to Marist, Joliet West
8. Naperville North (4-2) Fell to St. Francis, Stevenson
9. Metea Valley (9-3) Second at Willowbrook Invite
10. St. Charles North (6-2) Has won 3 straight
11. Libertyville (7-2) 2nd in own Crosstown Invite
12. York (6-1) Only loss to Glenbard West
13. IC Catholic (6-1) Falduto returns for Knights
14. Hersey (1-1) Topped Maine South (8-5) in 2
15. Warren (10-3) Hosts Libertyville on Wednesday
16. Timothy Christian (7-2) Trojans welcome Vander Wal back
17. Bartlett (7-3) Hawks off to nice start
18. WW South (5-4) Set to host Wheaton Classic this weekend
19. Geneva (6-2) Vikes have won 4 in a row
20. Burlington Central (4-1) Surprise of FVC so far