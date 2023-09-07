Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

Records through Monday, Sept. 4

1. Glenbard West (8-0) Unbeaten start includes win over Benet

2. Barrington (7-1) Only loss to OP-RF

3. Benet (6-1) Beat LW-East, Metea after loss to GW

4. Huntley (5-0) Fast start in FVC for Red Raiders

5. Willowbrook (8-0) Rolled to title at own invite

6. Stevenson (9-3) 5th place at Scholten Classic

7. St. Francis (3-2) Losses are to Marist, Joliet West

8. Naperville North (4-2) Fell to St. Francis, Stevenson

9. Metea Valley (9-3) Second at Willowbrook Invite

10. St. Charles North (6-2) Has won 3 straight

11. Libertyville (7-2) 2nd in own Crosstown Invite

12. York (6-1) Only loss to Glenbard West

13. IC Catholic (6-1) Falduto returns for Knights

14. Hersey (1-1) Topped Maine South (8-5) in 2

15. Warren (10-3) Hosts Libertyville on Wednesday

16. Timothy Christian (7-2) Trojans welcome Vander Wal back

17. Bartlett (7-3) Hawks off to nice start

18. WW South (5-4) Set to host Wheaton Classic this weekend

19. Geneva (6-2) Vikes have won 4 in a row

20. Burlington Central (4-1) Surprise of FVC so far