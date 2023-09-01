As White Sox lose, Getz and Grifol start evaluating for 2024

People hold up a banner during the ninth inning of the game Friday between the Detroit Tigers and the White Sox, when the Sox were about to lose. Associated Press

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. Associated Press

There was a fresh set of eyes on the White Sox Friday night.

It was Chris Getz's first game as general manager, which should have provided immediate incentive for the players on the field.

In a game featuring two teams that have long been out of contention for the playoffs, the Tigers beat the Sox 4-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, the game was far from meaningless.

"Our challenge is to prepare to win a baseball game," Grifol said. "That's our challenge. On their end, their challenge is to go out there and execute. They're getting evaluated by a new general manager. It's a challenge for them to go out there and show us that they fit into the system that we want to put on the field next year and moving forward.

"I guess the challenge is putting both winning a baseball game and also evaluating correctly to see who fits and who doesn't."

Starting pitcher Touki Toussaint is trying to show Getz he is a fit for the 2024 rotation.

After throwing 5 scoreless innings in his last start, against Oakland, Toussaint didn't fare quite as well against Detroit.

The right-hander gave up 3 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks over 5⅓ innings, raising his ERA to 4.87.

While he's started and pitched out of the bullpen for the Sox since being claimed off waivers from Cleveland on June 20, Toussaint is most comfortable in the rotation.

"What I'm really learning is how to manage a game," he said. "Getting quick outs, going 5 or 6 innings and giving the bullpen a rest."

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi gave the White Sox the early lead with a run-scoring single in the third inning.

In the eighth, Luis Robert Jr. upped his RBI total to 71 with a sacrifice fly.

The Sox are looking ahead to next year, but fans are still seething over this season's 53-82 record.

At the end of Friday's game, some of them sitting behind home plate held up a banner reading: "42 years of ownership. 7 playoff appearances. Jerry Reinsdorf must go."

The banner was removed by security guards.

Playing in his final series at Guaranteed Rate Field before retiring at the end of the season, Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-4.

Roster expands: Rosters were allowed to increase Friday, by two players for the final month of the season.

The White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Luis Patino from Class AAA Charlotte and infielder Jose Rodriguez from AA Birmingham.

Patino was acquired from Tampa Bay in an Aug. 1 trade for cash considerations. He was 0-1 with a 5.65 ERA in 5 starts with Charlotte.

Rodriguez hit .264/.297/.450 with 18 home runs in 87 games for Birmingham.