White Sox turn to Getz to 're-energize' organization as GM

Former White Sox second baseman Chris Getz has been named senior VP/general manager after seven years in the White Sox front office. He was hired as director of player development in 2017 and added assistant GM to his title in 2021. Associated Press File Photo, 2009

Nearing the end of one of the worst seasons in the 123-year history of the franchise, the White Sox are turning to Chris Getz to lead them out of the darkness.

Just over a week after executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were fired, Getz was named senior VP/general manager on Thursday.

Expected to be a playoff contender this season, the Sox have the fourth-worst record (53-81) in baseball.

Getz is in his seventh year in the White Sox's front office. He was hired as director of player development in 2017 and added assistant GM to his title in 2021.

"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role," Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major-league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department. Chris has impressed me greatly over the past seven years. In our conversations together this season, I have become energized by his vision, approach and sense of what this organization needs to become competitive again.

"With his existing knowledge of the organization, top to bottom, I believe his leadership will provide us with the quickest path forward to our goal, a consistently successful baseball team that competes and plays the game the right way. He will re-energize this organization."

Getz, 40, was the White Sox's fourth-round draft pick in 2005 out of Michigan. The second baseman played with the Sox in 2008-09 and hit .262/.323/.346 with 2 home runs and 32 RBI in 117 games.

"I am honored and humbled to be given this leadership responsibility," Getz said. "I understand what this team means to White Sox fans, and I am excited to begin the work today and during the remainder of this season. There is a great deal of talent within this clubhouse and within this ballpark, and we are going to diligently begin to do the work and lay the foundation for an organization and a team we all take pride in, from the staff, to the players, to our fans."