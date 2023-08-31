Reinsdorf weights in on Sox's future home, last week's shooting

Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf talks to reporters briefly about a shooting incident inside Guaranteed Rate Field last Friday evening during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics during a news conference naming Chris Getz the new senior vice president/general manager Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

In a rare meeting with reporters Thursday, Jerry Reinsdorf spent most of his time talking about new White Sox general manager Chris Getz.

But the 87-year-old chairman also weighed in on rumors he might be moving or selling the Sox and last Friday night's shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On a potential move, Reinsdorf scoffed.

"Somebody at Crain's (Chicago Business) decided he wanted to write that you're looking at the Bears, and the White Sox lease has six or seven years left to go, and the White Sox have some options, they might move out of the city, they might move out of town, they might go to Nashville," Reinsdorf said. "That wasn't us, that was a guy at Crain's. And ever since the article came out, I've been reading that I've been threatening to move to Nashville. That article didn't come from me."

The Sox's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires after the 2029 season.

"It's obvious, if we have six years left, I think that's what it is, we've got to decide what's the future going to be?" Reinsdorf said. "We'll get to it, but I never threatened to move out. We haven't even begun to have discussions with the Sports Authority, which we'll have to do soon."

As for selling the White Sox, Reinsdorf scoffed again.

"Friends of mine have said why don't you sell? Why don't you get out," Reinsdorf said. "My answer always has been, I like what I'm doing, as bad as it is, and what else would I do? I'm a boring guy. I don't play golf. I don't play bridge. And I want to make it better before I go."

Regarding the shooting during the Sox's game against the Athletics that left two female fans injured, Reinsdorf strongly believes it came from outside of Guaranteed Rate Field.

"I spoke to Superintendent Waller last night and he authorized me to say regardless of what anybody has said up to now, they have not ruled out that the shots came from outside the ballpark," Reinsdorf said. "They're still investigating. I don't want to get into specific facts while they're investigating but we have really done a deep dive into this and I don't see any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark.

"Let's let the police continue with their investigation. At this point, all the superintendent is prepared to say is they have not ruled out that they came from outside the ballpark."