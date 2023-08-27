Should MLB go back to playing "normal" baseball in extra innings? Polled Cubs/Sox players say no

The pitch clock has done wonders for major league baseball this season, shortening games by around 30 minutes.

Two Cubs contests actually finished up in a tidy 2 hours, 1 minute and 2 hours, 2 minutes.

This got me thinking: Maybe MLB should go back to playing "normal" baseball in the 10th and/or 11th innings.

Most of you know what happens now when games are tied after nine innings in the regular season: An automatic runner begins at second base. MLB made this change in 2020 to keep contests from lasting 4 or 5 hours.

But seeing as how professional baseball has been around for more than 150 years, maybe they could play it the way it's supposed to be played for another inning or two?

That's my theory -- so I decided to walk around the Cubs' and White Sox's locker rooms to see who was with me.

Well, guess what?

I went 0-9-1. Or in other words, zero agreements, nine votes against and one guy -- Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly -- who was on the fence.

"You could convince me either way," said a smiling Smyly after we chatted for a few minutes.

This left me a bit dumbfounded. Is the number of traditionalists among players really that small?

Almost everyone ignored the time element and pointed to how long games decimate bullpens.

"There have been times in years past where games have crept past 15, 16 innings -- and that just smokes anyone's bullpen," said Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal. "People might say (they prefer) 'normal baseball', but it's hard to score runs in this league, so anytime you can help that out I don't mind it."

While former White Sox GM Rick Hahn, first baseman Gavin Sheets and others echoed Madrigal's thought, Cubs manager David Ross, shortstop Dansby Swanson and White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus love how the strategy element is immediately in play.

Swanson countered my line of thinking by pointing out that, hey, starting with a guy at second means guys aren't swinging for the fences nearly as often.

"People who are traditionalists generally love situational baseball," Swanson said. "Even though teams don't bunt much, it does promote a little bit more of that. Otherwise in extra innings, sometimes guys are swinging to end the game and that's why you have games that go 14, 15 innings."

Ross wholeheartedly agreed.

"Going 19 innings is a buzzkill, right?" Ross said. "Let's get some action, let's put somebody out there, let's see how it plays out. I like it.

"We've got to give a lot of credit to the competition committee and the people involved in the rule changes. It's been a pretty darn good product from a fan's perspective.

"The game's moving fine and the integrity of the game hasn't been touched at all."

Said White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson: "You've got to pay attention all the time now. It's like the NBA or tennis. Something's always going on."

So looks like I've been outvoted -- by a lot!

Curious as to what the fans think, however. Shoot me an email at jdietz@dailyherald.com or comment online.

Other changes:

As long as I'm on my high horse, here's how I'd "fix" a few other wrongs across other sports:

• Extend the pitch clock to 25 seconds in the ninth inning and beyond. We just saw Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay get dinged in the bottom of the 10th against the Pirates on Thursday. It turned a 2-2 count into a 3-2 count with two outs. No way this should happen. Give guys time to breathe during the game's most intense moments.

• NFL overtimes should go back to 15 minutes. Ten minutes isn't long enough when each team gets the ball once (unless the first team scores a TD).

• The change to college football OTs is a joke. Two-point conversion attempts once a game gets to triple OT? Lunacy. Make teams go for 2 after a TD right away, not only in the second OT. Play a third OT if the game is still deadlocked. After that, it's a tie. I know some will howl, but there's nothing wrong with two teams walking off the field after that much football and admitting nobody was better that day.

• No more shootouts in the NHL. Extend 3-on-3 overtime to seven minutes. Still tied? Game over and each team gets 1 standings point.

• The PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs are exciting, but there are not enough participants. Put 100-125 in the first event, 70-75 in the BMW Championship and 50 in the Tour Championship. More players means a lower chance of someone running away at the final event, as Viktor Hovland did over the weekend.

