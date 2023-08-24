What does rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson bring to Chicago Bears defense?

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears during the prseason win over the Titans. Of all the new additions that general manager Ryan Poles acquired over the offseason, Stevenson might be one of the first ones fans notice when they watch the games. He plays a physical brand of football. Associated Press

Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson just wants to show that he can learn from his mistakes.

"And I can actually catch," he added with a laugh.

The second-round draft pick could've -- maybe should've -- had an interception during last week's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was in position to make a play. Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew zipped a pass toward the back of the end zone that it went right through Stevenson's hands. Colts receiver Juwann Winfree caught it for a touchdown.

Stevenson can laugh about it now. He will have one more chance in the preseason Saturday when the Bears take on the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Of all the new additions that general manager Ryan Poles acquired over the offseason, Stevenson might be one of the first ones football fans notice when they watch the games. He plays a physical brand of football. He began his high school career as a linebacker before moving to cornerback, and it shows. At 6-foot, 214 pounds, he's bigger than the average NFL corner.

Plus, he draws attention in other ways, too. Stevenson is not one to keep his mouth shut. Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke joined Matt Eberflus' staff this year for his second stint with the Bears. During his first stint, from 2009-14, he coached the likes of Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings.

Hoke sees similarities between Tillman and Stevenson, at least in terms of their on-field play.

"Charles was that way," Hoke said. "He was not a kind person on the football field, but he didn't talk a whole lot. Tyrique may tell you about it, which is a little bit different."

Stevenson found himself in the middle of a skirmish with the Colts last week during their joint practices. He has drawn the ire of some of his teammates during training camp practices at Halas Hall. Earlier this month, receiver Chase Claypool gave Stevenson an earful throughout much of a two-hour practice.

There's a fine line with physicality and fire. Stevenson drew a personal foul penalty for a late hit during the preseason game against the Colts.

"You've got to know where the line is," Stevenson said. "You've got to understand that intensity's a part of this game and I'm always going to bring it, but I've got to know where the line is drawn at and not to go over it to cause harm to the team."

Overall, the Bears love the fire that he plays with.

Stevenson has battled with rookie Terell Smith throughout camp for a starting cornerback job. Lately, though, it appears to be trending toward Stevenson starting once Week 1 arrives. Smith has missed time with injuries.

More importantly, though, Stevenson has looked good in the preseason. Though he didn't make that interception last week. He was in position. The week prior he had seven tackles in his preseason debut.

"Everybody loves his passion, they love his physical style of play, we all do because that's what we're looking for from this defense as a whole," Hoke said. "So as long as he doesn't hurt his team, then you want it to continue to grow and be contagious for everyone."

The Bears and Bills will play their starters during Saturday's preseason game. That will be another good test for Stevenson, who could find himself lined up against the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.