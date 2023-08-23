White Sox manager Grifol will keep his job -- for now; Sox win in extras

After stealing third, White Sox's Tim Anderson scores the game-winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Elvis Andrus and home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi watch on Wednesday. Associated Press

It appears White Sox manager Pedro Grifol's job is safe.

For now.

In the wake of the firings of Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, there were some who immediately speculated Grifol could be next.

But USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday owner Jerry Reinsdorf is in no hurry to replace his first-year manager. The two were expected to meet after the Sox' 5-4 victory over Seattle. Tony LaRussa, who Nightengale said is working as a consultant, will also be present.

Grifol would not confirm the meeting, nor is he likely to offer up much about the conversation.

The 53-year-old is, however, aware his leash could be much shorter with Hahn gone.

"I'm not gonna sit here and lie to you and tell you you don't think about it," said Grifol, who has two years remaining on a three-year deal. "But I'm not gonna get caught up in it.

"Why? Because I've got a responsibility to those guys in there to do my job. ... I'm gonna stay focused on that and we'll see where it goes.

"But of course you think about it."

Anderson returns in win:

Tim Anderson came back from a five-game suspension, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and gave the White Sox a 5-4 victory by racing home on a wild play in the 10th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson, the automatic runner to start the 10th, strayed too far off second, drawing a throw from catcher Cal Raleigh to J.P. Crawford at second. Anderson opted to bolt to third, and when Crawford's throw hit Anderson's helmet, the Sox's shortstop trotted to the plate.

Before the game, manager Pedro Grifol said he loved how Anderson used the time away to regroup and "reset his swing."

"He's in a really good spot," Grifol said. "I'm proud of him the way he's handled this stuff. I'm proud of his work ethic throughout this. That's really never wavered. ...

"He's not afraid to sweat. This kid loves the game, loves to work, wants to be great."

Anderson, who did strike out three times, was suspended for fighting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez on Aug. 7.

"Looking to keep pushing forward," said Anderson, "and not worry about things in the past."

The Sox took a 3-1 lead into the ninth, but the Mariners scored 3 runs off closer Gregory Santos to go up 4-3. Santos retired the first batter he faced, but then allowed back-to-back singles, issued a walk and hit Julio Rodriguez on an 0-2 pitch. A 2-run single by Eugenio Suarez gave Seattle a 4-3 lead.

Andrew Benintendi's RBI double plated Oscar Colas (double) in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra innings.

"It's a major-league win," Grifol said. "There were some really good things. There was also some sloppiness that we have to continue to work through.

Trayce Thompson hit a 2-run homer in the sixth inning for the Sox, and Michael Kopech did not allow a run in 4 innings. He left with leg cramps but expects to make his next scheduled start.

Colas (3-for-4, 2 runs) has a six-game hitting streak for the Sox (50-77).

Seattle (71-56) left a season-high 14 runners on base and had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

Around the horn:

The Sox optioned infielder Zach Remillard to Class AAA Charlotte, designated RHP Brent Honeywell for assignment, and recalled pitchers Edgar Navarro and Sammy Peralta from Charlotte. Peralta (2-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th by getting Julio Rodriguez to ground back to the mound. ... The Sox improved to 5-10 in extra innings. ... Mariners batters were hit six times in three games against the Sox. That increases their league-leading total to 90.