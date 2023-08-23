Report: Sox will promote Getz to GM. Here are the moves Getz should make if that happens

Now what?

That's the big question for the White Sox after Jerry Reinsdorf fired Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn on Tuesday.

How does this organization move forward in a positive way and climb out of the cesspool created by a litany of poor decisions?

There is no quick fix, but the short list goes something like this:

• Hire a general manager who can provide fresh ideas and a fresh philosophy.

• Make sure every coach is a tremendous teacher.

• Invest in infrastructure and scouting.

• Find 2-3 solid veterans who have won elsewhere and are proven leaders.

•It appears the Sox will go at least 0-for-1 on these suggestions as USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting Reinsdorf plans to promote Chris Getz to GM. The 39-year-old has overseen the Sox' minor-league system for seven years.

• Nightengale is also reporting Dayton Moore, a good friend of Getz's who is the Rangers' senior advisor of baseball operations, will likely come aboard. The duo "are the overwhelming favorites" to be running the Sox before the end of the season.

If Getz is named GM, here's a bit of advice: Bring in players who will improve the dreadful clubhouse culture. The lack of leadership has been appalling for some time.

Follow the Cubs' example where they added proven winners such as catcher Yan Gomes, center fielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Drew Smyly. All three are World Series champions and well-respected voices in the room. (We'd add Dansby Swanson, but Reinsdorf isn't likely to dole out seven-year deals that average $20 million or more).

Pitchers Jameson Taillon and Marcus Stroman, left fielder Ian Happ and outfielder Mike Tauchman also have tons of playoff experience and are true pros behind the scene.

Want another example in another sport? OK, let's take the Blackhawks, who are undergoing a multi-year rebuild.

GM Kyle Davidson isn't trotting out a bunch of first- and second-year players. He understands adding vets like Max Domi, Jack Johnson, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno and Corey Perry is imperative if you want to show up-and-comers like Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel what it takes to succeed long term.

The Sox are almost completely devoid in this category.

Somewhat alarmingly, manager Pedro Grifol actually got defensive when this subject was broached Wednesday.

"Not everybody's a leader. All right?" Grifol said. "I don't think that it's fair to ask players and personalities that don't want to lead to lead. Leading is 90% taking, 10% giving. ...

"I keep hearing those questions over and over again to our players -- you're not gonna find 26 guys in there to lead an organization. That's not the way this thing works.

"Every team is gonna have two or three guys that really enjoy that part of it and have what it takes to do it. To ask all those guys in there to lead, it's unrealistic. It's not gonna happen."

Obviously. But we're talking about finding a few guys. Not 26.

When it's pointed out that top GMs find those players, Grifol bristled again.

"I've been a part of teams where you think you go out there and (say), 'OK, we gotta go find ourselves a leader.' And then you get one in there and they're not really leading the way you want him to lead.

"The vetting process is going to be who can fit into this system and lead within our system. It's not bring their own system in or bring their own leadership in."

Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal are the five longest tenured position players on the Sox, but none have stepped into a leadership role. Asked if he should assert himself a bit more, Anderson said: "I've been working. Usually I lead by example, but I haven't gave a great example. But we can continue to keep getting better and focus on what the goals are."

Before that, Anderson said leadership "starts from the top and trickles down." From that aspect, Grifol takes responsibility for the disconnect in the clubhouse, which has led to the putrid results on the field.

"I don't think we've played the game I envisioned us playing," Grifol said. "A fast-paced game, an attack style of game. We haven't done that at all. … That's on me.

"I'm not transferring that blame to anybody. I'm the leader of this club. I'm the leader in that clubhouse. And that's on me. But that will change."

It better.

Because if it doesn't, Grifol should be gone as well.