Girls volleyball: Scouting Cook and Lake County

Barrington's Berkeley Ploder (10) tips the ball past Benet's Annie Eschenbach in the Class 4A semifinal last season at Redbird Arena in Normal. Barrington took fourth in state with a 40-2 record. Scott Anderson/sanderson@shawmedia.com

Barrington

Coach: Michelle Jakubowski (10th season)

Last season's record: 40-2, 10-0, 1st in the MSL West, MSL champions, third in the Class 4A state tourney

Top returners: Berkeley Ploder, 6-2, sr. MH, Gwen Adler, 5-10 sr. S, Jenna Meitzler, 6-0, sr. S/RH, Sarah Jensen, 5-6, sr., DS/L, Molly Kosak, 5-8, sr, DS/L, Hope Regas, 5-10, sr, OH, Megan Bergquist, 5-10, sr, RS/S

Key newcomers: Addie Brookbank, 5-11, jr., OH, Whitney Mall, 6-3, jr. OH, Molly O'Riordan, 6-2, sr. MB, Anna Gustafson 6-0, sr., MB

Worth noting: The defending MSL champions are looking forward to this season and building off their strong postseason last year. Jakubowski says they will be led offensively by seniors Hope Regas, Megan Bergquist and Jenna Meitzler along with juniors Whitney Mall and Addie Brookbank. Seton Hall recruit Gwen Adler and Jenna Meitzler will share the setting responsibilities. "Defensively we are very deep, with two defensive specialists who all have at least three years of varsity experience (Jensen and Kozak)," Jakubowski said. Ploder, O'Riodan and Gustafson will be a force at the net in the middle. Barrington should be prepared to defend their MSL title and make a deep run in the playoffs. Jakubowski has guided the Broncos to third place in the Class 4A state finals the last two seasons. O'Riordan is a Bradley pledge for women's basketball. She and Adler are key starters for coach Babbi Barreiro's girls basketball team.

Buffalo Grove

Coach: Matt Priban (12th season)

Last season's record: 13-22, 4-6 in the MSL East

Top returners: Janae Coglianese, sr, OH, Cami Damm, so, MH, Maddie Halter, sr, RH, Nishka Patil, sr. S, Addi Sirbu, jr., MB, sr, L/DS

Key newcomers: Demi Antonopoulos, jr., M/RH, Alecisa Baciu, sr., L/DS, Andrea Baciu, sr. S, Katie Fortsas, jr. OH/RH, Phoebe Hong, jr., Tetiana Kutsyk, so, OH/RH, Amelia Palubski, so. OH, Kristen Tenekejieva, sr. OH/RH, Grace Vates, sr, L/DS

Worth noting: The Bison have many new faces this season, welcoming back a strong core of leadership from last year's team. Halter will be returning for her third varsity season. As an MSL All-Conference selection last year, she helped lead the Bison to tremendous growth. Also back are Coglianese Damm, Patil, Sirbu and Son, who all stepped into pivotal roles on the court last year. "They will once again be called upon to help lead our team," Priban said. "Our new additions have really adjusted well to the speed of the game and have continuously pushed us to improve. The team's growth this summer has been fun to watch. The girls on this team are focused on the process and excited to start competing. Our goal is to continue building on the success from last year and look to improve throughout the season."

Conant

Coach: Drewann Reibel (tenth season)

Last year's record: 15-20, 1-9 in the MSL West

Top returners: Krakowski, sr. MH, Olivia Hopkins, sr. RS/MH, Magda Topczylko, sr. OH/RS

Key newcomers: Ruhi Shah, so. DS/L, Imma Pappuci, so, DS

Worth noting: Reibel says the Cougars have been working hard in the offseason and are eager to compete. "We are led by 10 seniors this year and their leadership, cohesiveness and hard work will be the driving force to our success," said Reibel, the former Drewann Pancratz who starred in basketball and volleyball at Schaumburg High School and Carthage College.

Elk Grove

Coach: Tara Braceros (fourth season)

Last season's record: 8-25, 1-9 in the MSL East

Top returners: Reese Gbur, 5-9, sr., S, Lauren Brunn, 5-7, sr. OH

Key newcomers: Emma Gomez, 5-3, sr., L, Angelica Dylag, 5-11 fr, MH, Sami Dailey, 5-9, sr. S/RS

Worth noting: The Grenadiers are looking to improve from last season. "I am excited about this group of girls," said Braceros, a former Grenadiers standout outside hitter and libero. "We have a great mix of experience and fresh faces. Our gym is fun, scrappy and competitive, and we are gearing up to compete in a tough conference."

Fremd

Coach: Peter Gavin (second season)

Last season's record: 26-11, 6-4 in the MSL West

Top returners: Megan Spiekermann, 6-0, sr., OH/RS, Ellie Braun, 5-10," sr., OH, Ashley Brimm, 5-6, jr., L, Kate Pfister, 6-0, sr., MB/RS, Nina Gray, 5-11, sr. MB, Sasha Sallade, 5-11, jr., OH/RS, Natasa Radisic, 6-2, jr., MB, Olivia Alexander, 5-10, sr, MB

Key newcomers: Akshara Jay, 5-11, so., S/RS, Emily Karmazin, 6-3, so., MB

Worth noting: Returning six of its seven starters, Fremd has a deep and talented group that will compete for starting spots as the season progresses. Jay is a talented sophomore who will be filling in the setter role. "This group is passionate about volleyball and we are hoping to make a deep run come playoff time," said second-year coach Gavin who led the team to the Grayslake Central tourney championship in his first season along with the 26 wins. Victoria Belmonte, who made a strong impact as a freshman, will unfortunately be sidelined for the second straight season due to injury but the junior will continue to support her teammates. "I know she is eager to play but she is making use of her time wisely by being a student of the game," Gavin said. "We look forward to when we have her back next season on the court."

Hersey

Coach: Laura Gerber (second season)

Last season's record: 23-13, 10-0, 1st place in MSL East

Top returners: Erin Dela Riva, sr., OH, Leah Nawrot, sr. OH, Ola Wydmanski, jr., MH, Kendall Mackey, sr., MH, Morgan Riske, sr., MH, Ava Harwood, sr., OPP, Elizabeth Avirmed, sr. L, Eilen Chavez, sr., S, Abbie Wolff, sr. S

Key newcomers: Claire Van Den Herik, sr. OH, Sofia Phillips, sr., DS

Worth noting: Gerber, beginning her second season at Hersey after a stint at Prospect, said the Huskies are excited to start the season with all their seniors and one returning junior. "It's really an exciting group," said Gerber, a former Maine South standout. "Our goal is to win the East, regionals and make a great run to finish the year." Van Den Herik, an all-area selection for retired hall of fame coach Nancy Lill as a sophomore, tore her ACL last year during summer league and missed her junior season. She has worked her way back and is now being recruited by colleges. "She's an amazing player and person," Gerber said.

Hoffman Estates

Coach: Pat Moran (sixth season)

Last season's record: 18-15, 4-6 in the MSL West

Top returning players: Phoebe Kim, sr. S, Izzy Troyer, sr. OH, Arianna Giammarino, jr. OH, Mallory Anderson, sr. DS/L, Bhavya Muthu, jr. DS/L

Key newcomers: Peyton Young, jr. MH, Nadia Nowak, so. RS, Dagmara Starzec, sr. RS, Ziya Cooks, jr. MH, Laiylah Price, sr. MH

Worth noting: The Hawks lost some really great and impactful seniors but are very excited about the group it will put on the court this fall. "We have a great mix of returning players and exciting newcomers," Moran said. "Our girls have had a great offseason and we are excited to continue to grow together. It should be a fun season for us."

Leyden

Coach: Danielle Kowalkowski (12th season)

Last season's record: 15-18, 3-3, 3rd in the WSC Gold

Top returners: Ulyana Sydorchuk, jr. OH, Katlyn Marshall-Lang, sr. S/DS, Emily Stewart, sr. S, Priscila Bedoy, sr. OH), Yulissa Alvarado, sr. RS, Maja Krzysztofik, sr., L

Key newcomers: Nicol Bokuniewicz, jr., MH), Daniela Sarnecke, so. OH/MH)

Worth noting: The Eagles are young this year but Kowalkowsk is excited about the talent and club experience the group of athletes will bring. "We have three sophomores on varsity this season that I hope to play an integral part in this team's success," she said. "I am looking to my returning players to take big leadership roles this year. The girls are off to a great start and are meshing well and excited to compete."

Maine East

Coach Rintu Philip (sixth season)

Last year's record: 9-26, 1-9 in the CSL North

Top returners: Nikki Buczkowski, sr. OH, Jayden Coppe, sr. MH, Penelope Gumila, sr., S, Monica Hadzhieva, jr. OH, Matina Katsafaros, sr., DS, Karla Leonte, sr., MH, Ariana Matezic, sr.,, DS, Mackenzie Walker, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Siobhan Kelly, so., OH RS, Saphia Worden, so., L.

Worth noting: As he begins his sixth season, Philip is thrilled to have a deep senior team, enriched by the invaluable experience the players have gained over the past few years. "We had all juniors play last year and this year will be players with experience," Philip said. "Their accumulated knowledge and skills are poised to drive them to a higher level of play this fall. With their collective expertise, we are confident that this year holds the promise of a truly exceptional season ahead."

Maine South

Coach: Kathleen Durkin (seventh season)

Last season's record: 15-17, 3-7 in the CSL South

Top returners: Sofia Rossi, jr. OH., Ana Petrides, jr., MH, Athena Tsalapatanis, sr. MH

Key newcomers: Safia Orucevic, fr., OH-S, Teagan Heneghan, so., S

Worth noting: Rossi plays all six rotations and has been highly recruited this past summer as she has attended "invite only" camps from top teams like Marquette and the University of North Carolina. She is expected to be a vital part of the team and its leader in kills. Petrides is a 6-footer who can put down a ball and offers a great block in the middle as well. Tsalapatanis is the most versatile player on the team who can play libero, outside hitter or setter. She is the most athletic player for the Hawks and also being recruited to play at the next level. Durkin is also excited about Orucevic, who she calls a 'phenomenal athlete who can play outside hitter or setter." Heneghan is an up-and-coming setter. "Both athletes (Orucevic and Heneghan) had a great summer camp showing for us,' Durkin added. The Hawks ended last season losing a close match to Loyola. "We have such great respect for their (Loyola) program and we wanted to make sure we played them again this year so we added them to our schedule," Durkin said. "The girls on both teams are all friends and we hope for a great match."

Maine West

Coach: Nora Feyerer (fifth season)

Last year's record: 11-22, 4-6, fourth in the CSL-North

Top returners: Paige Foster, jr. OH, Lena Vukasin, sr. MH, Kayle Griffin, sr. S

Key newcomers: Maureen Haisch, so. MH, Bella Jacobshagen, so., L

Worth noting: Feyerer, a former standout for New Trier, says she has a "great group of girls." The senior leadership will steer the team's fortunes. "Our senior leadership is fantastic, specifically Lena Vukasin, Kayle Griffin, Nicole Migaczewski, Lena Vukasin and Paige Foster," Feyer said. "They are definitely going to be our go-to key hitters this season. They have grown so much over the past few years." Griffin has improved a lot and Feyerer said she does a nice job running the court as the senior setter. "We have a lot of young talent on our team this year," the veteran coach added. "We have three freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors and six seniors. The freshmen and sophomores bring incredible energy and competitive spirit. They are going to be seeing quality court time this year and it will be fun to see them develop and grow."

Palatine

Coach: Dan Gavin (18th season)

Last year's record: 16-20, 3-7 in the MSL West

Top returners: Amber Plebanski, sr. OH, Mira Tchohadijieva, sr. MB, Kendall Smith, sr., RS/OH/MB, Zoe Johnson, so. OH

Key newcomers: Halla Krech sr. DS/L, Anna Wilcox, sr., DS-L, Ally Koruna, sr. S, Izzy Storelli, S., RS

Worth noting: It's a group that is a bit short on experience but extremely coachable, very hardworking and improving each and every day according to the veteran coach Gavin. "The seniors are a selfless group whose focus is team success and helping improve the program," he said. "I am excited to see where we can be when October arrives."

Prospect

Coach: Michele Mueller (first season)

Last year's record: 15-19, 5-5 in the MSL East

Returning players: Addie Jones, sr., MH, Lucy Ross, jr. S, Anna Garland, jr. L

Top newcomers: Belinda Zhang, sr., S, Abby Samuelson, sr., MH, Kate Kulak, sr. RS, Ashlyn Pomis, sr., S, Keelin Anderson, sr., RS, Kelly Cassady, sr., DS, Alli Linke, so, OH, Aimee Ciupeiu so., OH, Jaidyn Myers, jr. OH

Worth noting: Former Hersey standout Mueller takes over the Knights program and will put a lot of younger players who are stepping into new roles on the varsity. "Last year's team was very senior heavy," said Mueller, a former Marquette and Bradley women's volleyball player who has served as the head coach for the Leyden boys volleyball team. "I am extremely excited for the talented young group of ladies we have. We got several girls who can really swing and this whole group plays with a ton of energy."

Rolling Meadows

Coach: Jack Nickle (first year)

Last year's record: 17-18, 6-4, second in the MSL East

Top returners: Lucy Pufundt jr., OH

Worth noting: Pufundt is starting on the varsity for her third straight season, coming off an all-conference campaign as an outside hitter. "She is a junior who people should be on the lookout for this year," said first-year coach Nickle, who has been serving as an assistant in the program. "We have a strong group of returning varsity players as well as many girls who are new to the varsity team that are going to be playing very major roles this year." While Nickle says there are many new faces on the varsity, he has an extremely competitive and hardworking group which has very high volleyball IQs. "It is a group of players that love to push themselves to get better everyday which will show as we compete throughout the season," he added.

Schaumburg

Coach: Tim Murphy (seventh season)

Last year's record: 15-20, 6-4 in the MSL West

Top returners: Izzy Mishler, sr., MH, Evie Mounts, sr., OPP, Jaelyn Connole, 5-6 so., Symone Harrell

Worth noting: Murphy has an experienced team that returns a few multiyear varsity starters, including Mishler, a Virginia Tech commitment. "This should be a culminating year for our program," he said. "The player's determination, individual sacrifice and team work ethic will dictate the direction that our team moves throughout the season." Murphy will direct a strong blocking presence at the net led by Mishler and Harrell. "Our first contact and all-around ball control will be much improved this season," Murphy added. "Like any other teams, if we can find unity, timing, and cohesion on and off the court, and avoid injury, we can have a successful season."

St. Viator

Coach: Charlie Curtin (17th season)

Last year's record: 30-10, 2-4 in the ESCC

Top returners: Erin Lynch, so, OH, Sydney Mittel, jr., MB; Andrea Rivera, sr., OPP; Alexis Horn, jr. OH, Hannah Mills, sr., MB, Sydney Johnston, sr., DS

Key newcomers: Lucy Drake, jr. L, Avery Albritton, so., OPP, Grace Geary, so., MB, Bri Tousey, sr., S, Isabella Botero, jr., S, Maddie Gauthier, jr., DS

Worth noting: The Lions will be a very young team but not lacking varsity experience. Coach Curtin's offensive attack will be led by Lynch, Mittel and Albritton who were all instrumental players in the Lions' supersectional run last year. "We will focus on playing aggressive and scrappy," Curtin said. "The team is looking to build on last year's success and raise the foundation for the future. This will be a fun group to watch over the next few years."

Wheeling

Coach: Jason Kopkowski (16th season)

Last year's record: 14-23, 3-7 in the MSL East

Top returners: Maya Huelsman, sr, OH, Nicole Lawson, sr, S/OPP, Marlena Miloucheva, sr, OPP/OH/L, Katie Moser, jr., OH/S

Key newcomers: Layla Concklin, sr, MH, Sandra Krishnan, sr, OPP, Emi Taba, sr, S, Christine Stoimenova, Sr, MH, Marta Huracheuskaya, sr, OPP, Selin Hurdogan, jr., L, Gabrielle Griffin, jr., OH

Worth noting: Huelsman is beginning her fourth varsity season as a starter on the outside. "She has grown tremendously over the past two years and we are excited to see her senior season," said Kopkowski, who starred in boys volleyball at Rolling Meadows. The veteran Wildcats coach said his juniors and seniors have all improved greatly from last season. "The team is coming together nicely and competing daily," Kopkowski said. "We have four players who have changed positions and are adapting well to their new roles on the team." The Wildcats appear to have a lot of different options offensively and defensively with a number of setters, as well as utility players. "We hope we can use our athleticism to our advantage and capitalize on our senior leadership," Kopkowski added. "We look forward to the challenges of this season within and outside of our conference play."

Lake County

Antioch

Coach: Greg Bruns (seventh season)

Last year's record: 12-24, 3-4 in the NSC

Top returners: Nora Larson, sr., OH, Brynn Glauser, sr., OH, Ava Yeager, sr, DS, Olivia Marcell, sr, DS), Emma Crow, jr., MB

Key newcomers: Mikala Haskell, so., MB, Mia Alanis, so. S, Kayliana Losinger, jr., RS-OH, Ryen Lyndon, jr., S/DS

Worth noting: The Sequoits are planning to compete for the conference title. "We have a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores who are eager to get the season going," Bruns said. "They have a lot of energy and ambition." Antioch is led by four-year varsity player and senior captain Larson. The Sequoits also feature two talented and athletic sophomores in Haskell and Alanis. "We have three defensive specialists who are quick and smart (Yeager, Marcell and Lyndon)."

Carmel

Coach: David Pazely (13th season)

Last year's record: 10-23-1, 1-5 in the ESCC

Top returners: Isa Swiatkowski, sr., L, Claire Parker, sr., S, Abbey Sullivan, sr., MH, Bella Lucero, sr., OH, Sarah Jenkins, sr., RS, Reese Wagner, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Molly Malzahn, jr., DS, Heather Kintis, jr. OH, Lauren Olson, jr. MH

Worth noting: As a sophomore, Sullivan played on the Corsairs' Class 3A state championship girls basketball team. Her older sister Grace (now on scholarship at Bucknell for basketball) was on that team. "Abbey is also hoping to be a college athlete but forging her own path via volleyball," Pazely said. "She led the team in blocks and hitting efficiency last year and will be a determining factor in our team's success this year." Jenkins is blessed with many talents. "She is a great athlete but an even better performer," Pazely added. "Sarah lights up the stage when she is acting and captivates an audience when she sings. She has been in several musicals, performed in Carmel's annual Street Scenes Show and blesses us all year long with her solos during our school masses. I'm hoping she will sing the National Anthem before our home games this year." Pazely said the Corsairs struggled through several starters suffering from injuries last season and it impacted the team's consistency across the board. "At the end of the year we advanced to the regional championship against Vernon Hills," Pazely said. "Our lone conference win was against St. Viator."

Grayslake North

Coach: Nikki Kirchway (first year)

Last year's record: 17-20, 5-2 in NSC

Top returners: Macie Ahmer, sr. S, Chanea Butler, jr. RS, Emily Owen, sr. MH, Jeana Roscoe, sr. S, Lucy Rosco, so., L, Maddie Von Allmen, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Kayle Livingston, sr. DS, Reese Oatsvall, so., S, Ava Werner, fr. OH.

Worth noting: "We are looking to our eight seniors for leadership this season," said Kirchway, who returns to the Knights head coaching position after serving in the same position from 2006 to 2014. "We are very scrappy and our defense will be our strength this season. We will be competitive every time we step onto the court."

Grayslake Central

Coach: Arian Colton (fourth season)

Last year's record: 26-12, 6-1 in the NLCC

Top returners: Mallory Wachter, jr., OH, Katelyn Marcelain, jr. RH, Dani Eckenstahler, jr. MH, Madalene Meckl, so. L

Key newcomers: Brooke Gulley, so., OH, Niah Mondesir, So., MH

Worth noting: Grayslake Central is coming off back-to-back NLCC championships. Colton says the Rams are very excited about this upcoming season. "We are returning a core group of players with a significant amount of varsity playing experience," she said. "We will be very competitive in our conference and in our nonconference matches."

Lakes

Coach: Sarah Yeager (fourth season)

Last year's record: 12-19, 5-2 in NLCC

Top returners: Katie Mercure, sr. S, Katie Lage, sr., DS, Lainey Russo, sr. L, Jillian Ellenwood, sr. OH, Riley Bell-Nance, jr. MB, Kylie Ledyard, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Adey Martin, jr. OH, Julia Blasinski, jr. OH

Worth noting: Senior leadership will be key for Lakes' success this season as Yeager begins her fourth season. "We are fortunate enough to be returning most of our starting lineup from last year," Yeager said. "These athletes have a strong work ethic fueled by a will to win. I am excited to be a part of the active pursuit of the goals they have set for this upcoming season."

Lake Zurich

Coach: Rachel Wiatrowski (ninth season)

Last year's record: 22-11, 5-2 in the NSC

Top returners: Kayden Glissen, sr. OH, Madelyn Elsen, sr. L

Key newcomers: Ally Wenzel, sr. DS, Kendall Freeland, sr. OH

Worth noting: The Bears graduated two all-area selections from last year's team in setter Heidi Mason and outside hitter Chelsea Williams from a team that went 22-11. As she begins her ninth season, Wiatrowski once again expects to have a team that will challenge in the NSC. "We are looking forward to a very competitive season," she said.

Libertyville

Coach: Greg Loika (14th season)

Last year's record: 29-9, 6-1 first in the NSC, regional champions

Top returners: Jaimie Marquardt, sr. S, Hannah Fleming, sr. OH, Stella Meyer, sr., OH, Lily Evans, sr. MB, Sky Rohrbach, sr. DS, Mia Colton, sr. S

Worth noting: Over the off-season, Marquardt committed to Iowa as a libero. "While we'll miss the offensive firepower of grads Kasten (Elon), Branford and Kaufman (Louisville Crew), this group is stout defensively and very tight-knit," said Loika, who owns a 382-143 career record along with eight regionals, three sectionals and two trips to the Class 4A state finals (fourth in 2012 and second in 2014). "We will put the Cats in a great spot to defend their conference title and compete at the highest level." Loika said. "We also have players coming up from the lower levels and a talented freshman class on the agenda to join this year's senior heavy group."

Mundelein

Coach: Calaeb Campbell (second season)

Last season's record: 15-16, 2-5 in the NSC

Top returners: Josilyn Wadas, sr. MB, Norah Emso, jr., S

Key newcomers: Bella Snow, so. S, Lucy Heikes, jr., MB/Opp

Worth noting: Campbell is looking forward to another year of growth and competition from his Mustangs. "Our team is returning a lot of starters from last year (Wadas has committed to Indiana State) and integrating some young talent that we see a bright future to be had inside our program," Campbell said. "We are continuing to create a mentality of success inside our gym daily that our student-athletes are bought into. After tasting some success last year, I firmly believe this group is eager to show up and compete on game day."

Stevenson

Coach: Tim Crow (22nd season)

Last season's record: 24-12, 5-2 in the NSC

Top returners: Mija Jegers, sr, OH, Brynn Smith, sr. OH, Ava Wysocki, jr. RS, Cayla Weisner, sr. MH, Rachel Shin, sr., S

Key newcomers: Adriana Voshtina, sr, MH, Nicole Karagonov sr., MH/RS, Ryler Bondad, fr. L, Mackenzie Posadas, fr. OH, Lilly Zhou, jr., L, Alice Birtig, sr, L. Julia Rafa, sr., MH, Bridget Restis, sr., RS, Kyra Cosabile, sr., S

Worth noting: Stevenson returns five players from their rotation and 92% of its offensive output from a season ago. The Patriots return a wealth of experience boasting 10 seniors and 2 Division I recruits (Jegers to Iona and Smith to Northeastern) on the roster. Jegers (244 kills, 74 aces, 204 digs last year), Smith (250 kills, 35 aces, 156 digs), Wysocki (157 kills, 41 blocks) and Weisner (56 kills, 52 blocks) once again will be the pillars of the team. "Expectations are high for this team once again," said Crow, a winner of 573 matches against only 208 losses along with 14 regional titles, four sectionals, and a supersectional in 2016 when the Patriots took third place in the Class 4A tourney. "I love the makeup of this roster and they are all ready to compete."

Vernon Hills

Coach: Max Spiglanin (first season)

Last season's record: 32-6, 9-1, champions in the CSL North

Top returners: Maya Raval, sr. S, Morgan Hart, sr. OH-MB, Ashley Volley, sr, L-DS

Key newcomers: Gabriela Dell' Aquila, fr. OH, Kiersten Cieslinski, fr. MB

Worth noting: Coming off its first division championship (North) in its seven seasons playing in the CSL, the Cougars are hoping to produce another banner season under first-year coach Spiglanin who replaces Chris Curry, the very successful former boys and girls volleyball coach at Vernon Hills. "We're gearing up for an electrifying new season," said Spiglanin, who coached the program's JV team to a 22-13 record last fall. Raval, a seasoned veteran on the court, is embarking on her third year on the varsity. She recorded 607 assists last fall. Her remarkable career total of 934 assists positions her as the third-highest assist leader in program history. "It's a testament to her dedication and skill," Spiglanin said. The roster also boasts the return of Hart, whose 117 kills last season established her as a formidable presence at the net. Additionally, Volley, with her 102 assists and 39 aces in 2022, continues to be a driving force in maintaining a strong defensive presence. Among the emerging talents are two talented freshmen -- Dell' Aquila and Cieslinski, the younger sister of 2023 graduate Alexa Cieslinski, a four-year varsity starter and all-conference player.

Warren

Coach: Yun Chen (fourth season)

Last season's record: 27-10, 5-2 in the NSC

Top returners: Maggie Carruthers, sr., Sarah Cretors, sr. Madelyn Ide, so., Lauren Schilz, jr., Ciani Williams, jr., Maddie Wojdyla, sr. (Central Missouri), Ruth Ziegler, sr., Illinois State

Key newcomers: Taylor Coombes, jr., Allison Jiang, jr. Monica Kilora, sr., Ava Roberts, jr., Daria Rodriguez, sr.

Worth noting: Chen is excited about the season for his team that went 27-10 last season and returns some impactful seniors. Wojdyla (Central Missouri) and Ziegler (Illinois State) are already committed. "Our seniors will play a huge role on the court as well as continuing to be positive role models to our program," Chen said. "Our girls are willing to do what it takes to get better and are ready to show their talent this season."

Wauconda

Coach: Becky Muff (second season)

Last year's record: 8-29, 3-4, fifth in the NLCC

Top returning players: Emily Lisi, Lauren Aldrich, Lilah Dudey, Madison Schippel, Kelsey Hitcho, Ella Frank

Key newcomer: Kaiya Denny

Worth noting: Muff welcomes back six seniors in what she calls a rebuilding season. She said Hitcho and Frank look to have more of an impact in the lineup this season. She is also excited about Denny joining the program. "She will be one to watch," Muff said. "Rebuilding is always challenging but this group of girls are ready to battle. They have been through a lot as a team and know it will take the whole group to meet the goals we have set."