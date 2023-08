Bears TE Cole Kmet leaves practice with apparent injury

Bears tight end Cole Kmet left practice early Wednesday at Halas Hall after suffering an apparent injury. Kmet walked to a cart and rode out of the Walter Payton indoor training center. Associated Press

Bears tight end Cole Kmet left practice early Wednesday at Halas Hall after suffering an apparent injury. Kmet walked to a cart and rode out of the Walter Payton indoor training center.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was not scheduled to address the media and was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Kmet just signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension earlier this summer. He joins a growing list of Bears injuries. A total of 17 players did not participate in practice Wednesday.

The following players did not participate Wednesday: safety Eddie Jackson, safety Jaquan Brisker, receiver Chase Claypool, receiver Velus Jones Jr., running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, linebacker Dylan Cole, right tackle Darnell Wright, lineman Lucas Patrick, right guard Nate Davis, left guard Teven Jenkins, receiver Joe Reed, tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Dante Pettis, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive end Rasheem Green and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back D'Onta Foreman warmed up but did not participate in team drills.

Wright sat out practice one day after suffering an apparent ankle injury in practice Tuesday.