Clevinger gives up 4 runs, Sox lose 6-3 to Mariners
Mike Clevinger's troubles with Seattle continued Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox starter gave up 4 runs in 5 innings during the Mariners' 6-3 victory.
Clevinger has allowed 18 earned runs in 22 innings (7.36 ERA) in 4 starts against Seattle. The Mariners are hitting .307 against him.
Clevinger has owned the rest of the league this season, going 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 16 starts. Clevinger issued 4 of the White Sox's 6 walks on the night. The Sox have walked 11 and hit three batters in two games against Seattle.
Andrew Vaughn's first-inning RBI single gave the Sox a 1-0 lead, but Seattle went ahead 2-1 in the second then 4-1 in the fourth when light-hitting Josh Rojas ripped a first-pitch fastball into the right-field bleachers for a 2-run HR. It was just Rojas' second home run in his 263rd plate appearance.
Luis Robert Jr. just missed hitting a 2-run homer in the fifth inning, the ball sailing an inch or two wide of the left-field foul pole.
The Sox (49-77) have dropped seven of nine, while Seattle (71-55) has won eight straight.
The Sox will get shortstop Tim Anderson back from a five-game suspension when the teams conclude a three-game series with a Wednesday matinee.