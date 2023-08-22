Clevinger gives up 4 runs, Sox lose 6-3 to Mariners

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez slams his bat down after flying out with two runners on to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Chicago. The White Sox had the bases loaded with no outs, but failed to score. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Mike Clevinger's troubles with Seattle continued Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox starter gave up 4 runs in 5 innings during the Mariners' 6-3 victory.

Clevinger has allowed 18 earned runs in 22 innings (7.36 ERA) in 4 starts against Seattle. The Mariners are hitting .307 against him.

Clevinger has owned the rest of the league this season, going 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 16 starts. Clevinger issued 4 of the White Sox's 6 walks on the night. The Sox have walked 11 and hit three batters in two games against Seattle.

Andrew Vaughn's first-inning RBI single gave the Sox a 1-0 lead, but Seattle went ahead 2-1 in the second then 4-1 in the fourth when light-hitting Josh Rojas ripped a first-pitch fastball into the right-field bleachers for a 2-run HR. It was just Rojas' second home run in his 263rd plate appearance.

Luis Robert Jr. just missed hitting a 2-run homer in the fifth inning, the ball sailing an inch or two wide of the left-field foul pole.

The Sox (49-77) have dropped seven of nine, while Seattle (71-55) has won eight straight.

The Sox will get shortstop Tim Anderson back from a five-game suspension when the teams conclude a three-game series with a Wednesday matinee.