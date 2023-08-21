Report: Reinsdorf considering moving or selling the White Sox

Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf walks across the field before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Crain's Chicago Business, citing "knowledgeable sources," said in an article Monday that White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team from Guaranteed Rate Field when the team's lease expires in six years.

A source close to Reinsdorf told Crain's: "This is the time to evaluate other options in and around Chicago."

One Chicago developer, who did not want to be identified, is preparing a bid, according to Crain's.

There is also "chatter among team insiders" that Reinsdorf may entertain selling the Sox while holding onto the Bulls. The 87-year-old Reinsdorf and his ownership group paid $19 million for the team in 1981. Forbes' latest valuation is slightly more than $2 billion.

Crain's also reports that Jason Lee, a senior adviser to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, says Johnson's administration wants to have a conversation about the White Sox' future. Reinsdorf is apparently toying with building a new stadium in the city or suburbs, or possibly relocating to Nashville.

"We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place," team spokesman Scott Reifert told Crain's. "The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future."

ISFA is the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, the state entity that built and owns Guaranteed Rate Field.

One local government official told Crain's: "The situation is the intersection of an owner who doesn't know how long he wants to keep the team and a strategic real estate decision where you either have to move or develop the area around the stadium, like the Ricketts did at Wrigley Field."

Jimenez back:

Eloy Jimenez was back in the White Sox' lineup Monday after missing four games. Jimenez was placed on the paternity list Friday, and he also sat out last Wednesday's game against the Cubs with a groin injury.

Jimenez, who batted fourth and was the DH, had an RBI double in the first inning. He also grounded out to second base, struck out looking and walked.