White Sox's Anderson has suspension for fight trimmed to 5 games, apologizes on Instagram

White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, during an Aug. 5 game. WhiAnderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games on Thursday under a settlement with Major League Baseball. He later apologized on Instagram. Associated Press

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games on Thursday under a settlement with Major League Baseball.

Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramirez served two games after initially being suspended for three.

On his Instagram account, Anderson apologized Thursday.

"I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland," he wrote. "This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.

"The Cleveland players are free to say whatever they want, but I will just say that no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me. I look forward to returning after serving my suspension and finishing the season playing the best baseball I can to help my team."

Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5, when he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers. Anderson connected with a couple of punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

The fight started after Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson's legs with an RBI double. He seemed upset by a hard tag and jumped to his feet. The two exchanged words, with Ramirez pointing in Anderson's face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between them.

Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer's stance. The players threw punches, with Ramirez connecting with a blind shot that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were suspended one game each. Sox manager Pedro Grifol also was suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias were fined an undisclosed amount.

General manager Rick Hahn addressed the brawl two days after it happened.

"Obviously unfortunate, you never want to see anything like that unfold on a baseball field," Hahn said. "We were fortunate nobody was injured on either side. Obviously, we understand the commissioner's office role in doling out discipline, and at this time we'll support the process and let it unfold before seeing what is meted out."

• Scot Gregor contributed to this report.