Grifol big fan of Wrigley Field, especially when Sox play Cubs

Pedro Grifol managed his first game with the White Sox at Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

He had been to the historic North Side ballpark three times before -- twice while coaching with Kansas City and once as a fan. Grifol has always been a big fan of Wrigley.

"This is tradition," Grifol said. "You grow up watching 1 o'clock games here as a kid, this is the only game during the day. I actually enjoy coming here. I like walking around. I've probably sat in every corner seat here just to see what the view is like. This is historic.

"It's like Fenway (Park). This never gets old, in my opinion."

He's still new to the Sox-Cubs rivalry, but Grifol has already noticed a much higher level of intensity in the crowds.

"It's one city, two teams," Grifol said. "That says it all. You're competing, not only for wins and losses, but can it be any stronger rivalry than one city, two teams?

"It's definitely intense, it feels different. It's always going to be like that when you share the same city and you have two ballclubs that are historic clubs."

Anderson scratched:

Shortstop Tim Anderson was scratched before Tuesday night's game with neck stiffness.

Elvis Andrus shifted over to short and Zach Remillard took his spot at second base.

It's been a tough season for the 34-year-old Andrus, but he came through with a 2-run single off Kyle Hendricks in the second inning to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead over the Cubs.

In the ninth, the infielder singled, stole second base and scored on Andrew Benintendi's single.

Andrus has also been a positive presence in a dreary season.

"He's obviously been in the game a long time, he knows the game, he knows leadership," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He brings a lot of energy to this clubhouse every single night, and to this dugout. He's been in this game a long time and he knows the window of this game sometimes can be small and he appreciates and cherishes every day he comes out here and puts on a uniform.

"That's good for our guys to see. Not just our guys, all of us."

Swaggerty signs:

The White Sox signed Travis Swaggerty to a minor-league contract, clearing the way for the 25-year-old outfielder to join Class AAA Charlotte.

Drafted by the Pirates with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017, Swaggerty played in 5 games with Pittsburgh last year and was 1-for-9.

This season, he hit a combined .195/.319/.364 with 1 home run and 5 RBI in 22 games with Class A Bradenton, A Greensboro and AAA Indianapolis while dealing with a string of injuries.