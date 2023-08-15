Cubs' hurler Stroman will stay on injured list for Game 2 vs. Sox

Associated press After developing right rib soreness at the end of his latest bullpen session, Cubs

The Cubs will require another pivot in their pitching rotation after Marcus Stroman developed right rib soreness following his most recent bullpen session.

So Stroman will not come off the injured list to start against the White Sox on Wednesday, as originally planned. Manager David Ross said Javier Assad will most likely start instead. The Cubs have another off-day Thursday, so they could simply resume their regular rotation and use Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks this weekend against Kansas City.

"I think the one positive to all this is Javier Assad has thrown the ball really well, right?" Ross said. "That's how I'm kind of looking at it. Outside of Jamo's last start, he's throwing the ball well.

"We've got to keep pitching well, (whether Stroman) is out longer or it's just pushed back a couple days. We've got to wait and see, (can't) get too worked up about it."

Stroman originally went on the injured list Aug. 1 due to right hip inflammation. In four starts since the all-star break, he posted a 10.13 ERA.

Rucker can start:

Has another potential Cubs starter emerged? Reliever Michael Rucker was recalled Tuesday from Iowa, where he started two games. Pitcher Caleb Kilian was sent back to Triple A.

Rucker was a full-time starter as recently as 2018 at Double A Tennessee, but since then he spent nearly all of his time in the bullpen, outside of one start at Iowa in 2019. That changed on his most recent trip to Des Moines. Rucker started on Aug. 5 and 11, going 3 innings each time and allowing just 1 run.

"Starting, I had to kind of go in the closet a little bit and dust off that routine, but it was good," Rucker said before Tuesday's game. That's probably my most value is if I can do a little bit of everything, so I'm just trying to stay ready, be ready for situations that arise."

Rucker did both roles in college, and was a full-time starter during his junior year at Brigham Young, when he went 11-1, then was drafted by the Cubs in the 11th round.

Minor notes:

Pitcher Dalbert Mosquea, who was playing for the Cubs in the Dominican rookie league, was suspended for 56 games Tuesday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. ...

After getting 2 early hits Tuesday, Cubs' top draft pick Matt Shaw was hitting .400 with 8 extra-base hits in his first 12 games of pro ball at Single A South Bend. ... Tennessee pitcher Kohl Franklin (0.93 ERA in two starts) was named Southern League player of the week.

