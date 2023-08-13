Taillon tanks, Cubs end series with loss in Toronto

Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws against the Blue Jays in the first inning Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP

Pulling off a three-game sweep in Toronto was a big ask.

So losing Sunday's series finale to the Blue Jays wasn't a huge issue, but the Cubs have to be very disappointed to see pitcher Jameson Taillon's run of success run out.

Taillon was lit up by the Blue Jays, allowing 8 earned runs in 3 innings of an 11-4 loss in Ontario. His five-game win streak, dating back to July 7 in New York, came to an end.

"I don't think this is a reason to completely panic," Taillon told reporters after the game. "I think we're on the right track. We put a lot of good work in. Obviously, would have liked to have thrown better and put us in (better) position. I felt like I put us in a hole. I'll just regroup, reset and move on."

Taillon got off to a terrible start after signing with the Cubs as a free agent over the winter. His season ERA peaked at 8.10 on May 20 and was still soaring at 6.15 heading into the game against the Yankees, Taillon's former team. During his last six starts before Sunday, his ERA was 2.17.

The second inning began with an infield single by Cavan Biggio, then Taillon hit Danny Jansen to put two runners on. Daulton Varsho followed with a rocket over the right-field fence and Toronto had the lead for good.

Taillon gave up two more 100-plus mph exit velocities in the inning, singles by Vladimir Guerrero and George Springer that stretched the lead to 5-2. He faced three batters in the fourth inning, allowed 3 singles and all three runners scored.

"When an inning's building and you're up around 30, 40 pitches, it's kind of like a fighter," Taillon said. "I just want to get back in the dugout, regroup, get in my corner and figure out what's going on.

"I'm very execution-based. There were some balls that found holes today and stuff like that, but I also feel if I executed a higher percentage of my pitchers, I would have put us in a better spot."

One bright spot was a 2-run homer by Patrick Wisdom, his 20th of the season, to bring the Cubs within 8-4 in the seventh inning. Reliever Caleb Kilian had a rough time in the eighth, though, giving up 3 runs and putting the game out of reach.

The Cubs scored twice in the first inning on a 2-run double by Dansby Swanson, who had 2 of the team's 5 hits.

Taillon expressed a belief that after all he's been through this season, he'll be able to bounce back from one subpar outing.

"I think we turn the page on this one really fast," manager David Ross said. "Just not his best. Good series and we'll head home, nice off-day tomorrow."

The Cubs (61-57) are heading into an important stretch, with 12 straight games against opponents that are at least 10 games below .500. It starts with two against the White Sox, beginning Tuesday at Wrigley Field, followed by the Royals, Tigers and Pirates. When the Cubs had a similar stretch in late July, they went 10-3 against the Sox, Nationals and Cardinals, and saved their season.

"Definitely we have a chance to make some noise and it kind of starts and ends with what the starting pitching does," Taillon said. "I feel like our starting pitching's going to set the tone."

