"No doubt in my mind I'll be back": After beating cancer, Sox closer Liam Hendriks looks to bounce back from Tommy John surgery

Just over a week after having Tommy John surgery, all-star closer Liam Hendriks said he's aiming for a September return next season. Hendriks hopes he is back with the White Sox, who have an option to buy out his contract. Associated press

Liam Hendriks is always looking at the bright side.

When he was battling Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma over the winter and into the first two months of the season, the White Sox's all-star closer didn't feel sorry for himself.

"I never looked at it as a 'Why me?' thing," Hendriks said. "I looked at it as a 'Why not me?' So that was process behind it, 'Look, I've got this. This is my next challenge.' And we started looking into ways that we can make good of this, whether it be awareness, whether it be any sort of donations, whether it be helping out people in similar situations.

"We looked at it as an opportunity to help the outside community move forward."

Hendriks made an emotional return to the Sox's bullpen on May 29 and he was rounding back into form after his fifth relief appearance.

There would not be a sixth trip to the mound.

The 34-year-old reliever was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on June 10 and he had Tommy John surgery Aug. 2.

Hendriks is expected to miss 12-14 months, but he's looking at the bright side again.

"It is what it is, there's nothing I can do to change it," Hendriks said Friday before the White Sox played the first of three against at the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field. "It will be nice to be able to brush my teeth without any pain for the first time in about a decade. That will be fun."

Taking a more serious tone, Hendriks said he has his sights sets on pitching in September of next season.

"There's no doubt in my mind I'll be back," he said. "Same thing as when (cancer) happened in January. I've been pitching with a less than stellar elbow for 15 years, so having a new one out there, hopefully I can add an extra couple of years on the back end. I've always said I wanted to pitch until I was 40 and this means after this one I should be able to hopefully go longer than that."

Hendriks has an interesting contract.

The outgoing Australian has a $15 million club option for 2024 and a $15 million buyout. If the Sox exercise the buyout, Hendriks gets $1.5 million from 2024-33.

"The ball is in their court, obviously," he said. "I have put it in their ears that I'd like to stay. I think I have unfinished business here."

Hendriks is still with the White Sox as he begins to rehab, and he heads to the bullpen early in games and sits with the other relievers.

"I'm sure when he's sitting with those guys out there, the one thing he's thinking about is, 'I wish I could just take the ball and close this thing out,'" manager Pedro Grifol said. "But what is he doing? He's with (Gregory) Santos and all these young kids that are out there. I know he's not just sitting there, I know he's talking to those guys about the game, about preparation."

When the season ends, Hendriks will have more time to process his battle with cancer and reconstructive elbow surgery and reflect on a difficult year.

"Not ideal," he said. "It's not the way we drew it up. But there's always a silver lining and this year, on Nov. 23, Kristi and I will hit our 10-year wedding anniversary. So we are going to finish off well. There's nothing I can do to change what happened. There's nothing I have done myself that has caused anything I've gone through, the elbow, maybe a little bit with the way I pitched and the way I want to pitch and the way I want to be on the mound.

"But there's nothing I can do to change it. If you don't' have a positive attitude with certain things, it will derail all the progress."