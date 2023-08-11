Kopech ineffective, White Sox fall 7-6 in 10 innings to Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha celebrates his RBI double off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert as second baseman Elvis Andrus watches during the 10th inning on Friday. Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate the team's 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Associated Press

Michael Kopech had another rough start Friday night in the White Sox's 7-6 loss to the Brewers in 10 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Off the field, it's been a miserable week for the White Sox.

Former relief pitcher Keynan Middleton trashed the organization, saying there were no rules or accountability before he was traded to the Yankees.

There was a report catcher Yasmani Grandal got into a physical altercation with Tim Anderson, slapping him in the face a day before the All-Star break.

Grandal denied the report. Anderson, who is still waiting to hear about his appeal after being suspended six games for fighting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, has not spoken to the media about the alleged incident.

Seven veteran players were also traded before the Aug. 1 deadline, adding to the turmoil.

Surprisingly, the Sox had been playing some of their better baseball of the season.

Before losing to the first-place Brewers 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox had won four of their last five games.

"I like the energy in our clubhouse," manager Pedro Grifol said. "I like the way it feels in there. I like the vibe in there. I like the way the guys are rooting for each other. I like the way they're all in this thing together."

Tied at 6 in the 10th inning, pinch-hitter Mark Canha lifted Milwaukee to the win with an RBI double.

Michael Kopech started, was laregly ineffective and gave up 4 runs on 5 hits and 5 walks while throwing 96 pitches in 4⅓ innings.

"I felt out of control," Kopech said. I fought with what I had, which wasn't much. I'm getting tired of talking about putting the team in a bad position. Ive got to clean it up."

Robert update:

After making an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Luis Robert Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Brewers Friday night. The injury isn't serious.

"There's no need to rush this thing," manager Pedro Grifol said. "We're not going to take that chance to put him in a spot where this could take him out for four or five days when it can one or two."

Robert pinch-ran for the Sox in the 10th inning.

Gonzalez done for year:

Infielder Romy Gonzalez, who hit .194/.208/.376 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 44 games with the White Sox, is out for the season.

Gonzalez had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the all-star break. He's expected to be 100% by spring training.