Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans preseason preview: 4 storylines to watch Saturday

The Bears will return to action Saturday when they host the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field for the first preseason game of the 2023 season.

Preseason games can be odd viewing experiences. The starters don't play much and most of the drama is happening on the fringes of the roster. But there are still plenty of stories to follow during Saturday's game.

The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on Fox. Here are four storylines to keep an eye on.

1. Justin Fields and the first-team offense

The Bears are dealing with a long list of minor injuries, so it's possible some starters will sit out Saturday. But starting quarterback Justin Fields is expected to play, at least for a little while.

This will be the first minor test for Fields and the revamped passing attack. Chase Claypool is dealing with a hamstring injury, but receivers DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney are healthy. Thus far through camp, the passing attack has been lackluster in practice. Progress has been slow and incremental. Moore has looked good, but he hasn't had much help.

Saturday's game has the potential to change that narrative, at least until the next time the Bears take the field. It's time to see what offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his unit have been working on.

2. The revamped defensive line

The Bears have poured time and energy into improving their defensive line. Most recently, they signed veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Ngakoue has not been a huge participant in practice, so it's possible he sits out Saturday.

But many of the other new additions could see action, notably rookies Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter. The day-two draft picks should see a fair amount of action in the preseason, as will most of the rookies.

For them, it will be their first time running onto the field in orange and blue.

"I'm eager to play," Dexter said. "I'm eager to play the game of football. I'm eager to fly around."

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker has missed time due to injury and will likely be sidelined Saturday. But pass rushers like Rasheem Green, Terrell Lewis and Dominique Robinson could see action.

3. Tyler Scott and Roschon Johnson

Speaking of rookies, two promising rookies who fans should be eager to see more of will be receiver Tyler Scott and running back Roschon Johnson. Both fourth-round picks should see action Saturday. They have been running largely with the second-team offense, which will probably play a good portion of the game.

Scott is a speedy receiver who is a football junkie and appears to be willing to put in the work to improve at his craft. Johnson is a wrecking ball who will play both on offense and on special teams. He missed some time with an injury earlier during camp, but returned this week and looked like a physical presence.

If these two are going to emerge as consistent contributors for the offense during the regular season, they will need to start showing that potential now in the preseason games.

4. Special teams battles

The thing to note on special teams will be the punt returner. Second-year pro Velus Jones Jr. will likely field the first punt the Bears return.

Despite fumbling twice on key fourth-down punts in 2022, Jones looks to be the front-runner to earn the job, at least at this early stage. Jones has spent time working on tracking the football while it's in the air and doing a better job of positioning himself under the football before it arrives.

"He's tracking the ball really well up to this point," special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. "He has been doing everything we ask him to do."

Jones is listed as the starter at both kick and punt returner on the team's depth chart.

Scott, the rookie, could also have a chance to return punts, as might rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.