'Thank you, Rocky': Wirtz's life celebrated by Blackhawks family at United Center memorial

Broadcast personality Rob Johnson, who is a friend of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, speaks during Wirtz's public memorial at the United Center. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Mourners pay their respects to Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz's family during his public memorial at the United Center on Wednesday. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Rocky Wirtz was remembered as a "caring, affable, personable" man during a one-hour celebration of the former Blackhawks owner's life Wednesday at the United Center.

Former players Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp were among those who attended the public memorial for Wirtz, who died July 25 at age 70 after a brief illness.

The jam-packed floor of the UC included Wirtz's family, Hall of Famer Denis Savard, broadcaster and former player Troy Murray, coach Luke Richardson and his staff, GM Kyle Davidson, former defenseman Brian Campbell and many more.

Fan turnout, however, was underwhelming -- with perhaps 200 sprinkled about the 100 level.

A private service was held Tuesday at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. Former coach Joel Quenneville, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were among about 900 who attended.

Emcee Darren Pang began Wednesday's ceremony and gave a sometimes emotional 10-minute talk. Pang, who played 79 games for the Hawks as a goaltender in the 1980s, will return this season as a color analyst alongside Chris Vosters.

A "lucky and fortunate" Pang talked about how he bumped into Rocky in July on a visit to the UC.

"I hugged him," Pang said. "I thanked him for the opportunity to return. After all, when Rocky and (son) Danny make phone calls to return you to the city to the team you started with, you know it's the right move."

Wirtz's life was full of good moves, especially after becoming the Hawks' fifth primary owner after his dad, Bill, passed away in 2007.

Some of them -- like putting the Hawks' home games on TV -- we all know about. Others -- like offering to help Eddie Olczyk and Troy Murray with their cancer battles -- were done with no fanfare.

"What did Rocky say?" Pang said. "Whatever you need."

After a long, tearful pause Pang whispered: "Whatever you need."

• • •

Former broadcaster Pat Foley followed Pang and surmised that Rocky was the most popular owner in the history of Chicago sports.

After all, Jerry Reinsdorf's name was never chanted after the Bulls' six titles or the White Sox' 2005 World Series triumph. Nobody was shouting Virginia McCaskey's name after the Bears won Super Bowl XX. The Cubs ended more than a century of failure in 2016, but seven years later there's plenty of angst on the North Side.

In Rocky's case, however, fans showered him with love and support from the get-go, chanting his name during the 2007 home opener.

"Rocky! Rocky! Rocky!"

"He did not revitalize this franchise," Foley said. "I don't believe that does him justice. I believe he saved it."

Foley still remembers one of his first interactions with Rocky shortly after being reinstated as the Hawks' play-by-play announcer in 2007.

"'I'm really looking forward to watching you do the Hawks games'," Rocky told Foley. "'You are right where you belong.'

"There's a 15-second (conversation) that sticks with me almost two decades later," Foley continued. "That was one of the gifts Rocky had. He was an uplifting, giving man.

"He always had a way of making you feel special. Didn't matter if you were the plumber or the bus driver or a CEO. He had a gift for conversing -- and even in a short interaction, making people feel better than they did before they said hello to him."

• • •

Chris Chelios, Hossa and Seabrook also paid tribute. Hossa talked about touring the Breakthru Beverage factory in 2014 and how it inspired him to start a business in retirement.

"And in a month my company is moving into a new warehouse," Hossa said. "Thank you for the inspiration I received from Rocky."

Seabrook will never forget Rocky's selfless act during a party to celebrate the 2015 Stanley Cup. Seabrook's mom was in attendance and told Rocky it was the best birthday she'd ever had.

Ten minutes later, a cake appeared and everyone was singing to Seabrook's mom.

"On a day when Rocky should have been celebrating his accomplishments as the leader of the team," Seabrook said, "he instead put the spotlight on my mom. ... My mom talked about that birthday all the time."

Pang said Tuesday's event was special, but that you could also "see the pain" on the faces of Quenneville, Toews, Kane, Hossa, Corey Crawford and others.

They loved the man dearly.

And, clearly, he loved every single one of them back.

"We were all blessed to have been touched in one way or another by Rocky," Pang said. "I know I was. I feel blessed. Thank you, Rocky."