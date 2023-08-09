Colas comes through in White Sox's lopsided win over Yankees

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus hits a three-run double off New York Yankees relief pitcher Nick Ramirez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces New York Yankees' Harrison Bader out at second and gets Kyle Higashioka at first to turn the double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal (24) greets Oscar Colas at home after they both scored on Colas' two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Like just about every other player on the White Sox roster, it's been a season to forget for Oscar Colas.

Coming in with some buzz about being a legitimate American League Rookie of the Year candidate, Colas was sent back to Class AAA Charlotte in early May after hitting .211/.265/.276 with 1 home run and 7 RBI in 25 games while striking out 20 times in 84 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old right fielder was recalled by the Sox two months later, but he's still been looking to make his mark.

Maybe Wednesday night was a sign Colas is finally turning the corner.

In the White Sox's 9-2 win over the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Colas came through with a big hit -- a 2-run homer in the second inning.

It was only his third of the season, but the second home run in his last three games.

"I worked a long time in the minors to get better and I'm seeing that here," Colas said through a translator. "I've been looking to improve my numbers and I think I've been getting good results."

Colas has been on the receiving end of criticism from manager Pedro Grifol more than once this season, mainly for his lack of focus.

He wasn't in the Sox's lineup Monday or Tuesday against New York, but there was a reason Colas was in the dugout.

"One of his legs was a little sore, Grifol said. "He also had a little cut on his finger. So I gave him a couple days, just to make sure. I don't want to take what could just be a couple days and turn it into two weeks just because I want to play him every day.

"So you know what? Take a couple days, get completely healthy and then run him out there against whoever."

Mike Clevinger started the final game of the series against the Yankees and pitched well, giving up 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks over 6 innings.

Reliever Aaron Bummer put out a blazing fire in the seventh. Coming out of the bullpen after Giancarlo Stanton led off the inning with a home run and New York loaded the bases against Jimmy Lambert, Bummer struck out Oswaldo Cabrera and got Kyle Higashioka to ground into a double play.

Elvis Andrus broke the game open with a 3-run double in the eighth inning.

Colas still has time down the stretch to salvage a tough season, as long as he stays healthy.

"We've been mixing and matching a little bit, making sure we get guys proper rest so that everybody finishes the season strong, healthy and they're able to have a good offseason, as opposed to rehabbing something," Grifol said. "It's really important for us to finish strong as a team but also finish healthy and strong so everybody can go back home and have a good, healthy offseason and get back ready to play."

Anderson back:

After being hit by a Gerrit Cole 97-mph fastball on the left forearm Monday, Tim Anderson left the game early and didn't play Tuesday.

The White Sox's shortstop was back in the lineup Wednesday night, going 1-for-5 with an RBI single.

"Timmy feels good," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He was a little stiff yesterday, but during the game, it kind of loosened up. He took some swings, he did some stuff during the game. He was available last night. So he's ready to go today."

Anderson is still waiting to hear on his appeal of a six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland's Jose Ramirez Saturday night.