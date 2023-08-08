Robert adds to HR total in loss to Yankees

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Touki Toussaint throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Chicago.

Luis Robert Jr. hit his 31st home run in Tuesday night's 7-1 loss to the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox's star center fielder ranks second in the American League in homers, and he has a slim shot at taking a run at Albert Belle's club record 49, which he hit in 1998.

Other than that, there's not much to see from the Sox the rest of the way.

Manager Pedro Grifol is taking a different view.

"What's really important is for us to keep trending in the direction that we want to go, and that's playing fundamental baseball," Grifol said. "There are many different ways to win a baseball game, not just sitting back waiting for a home run. Attacking the strike zone, fielding your position, everybody holding everybody accountable, that's important for us.

"We have to do that as a staff, and the players have to hold themselves accountable, too. So it's fun. We're having a good time, but it's also extremely important for where we're going."

Making his sixth start of the season for the White Sox as he tries to make a good impression for 2024, Touki Toussaint had 6 strikeouts through the first three scoreless innings Tuesday before giving up 4 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in the fourth.

Mixing in a slider, a pitch he's been throwing for less than two weeks, Toussaint had 9 strikeouts over 5 innings while giving up 4 runs on 6 hits and 5 walks.

"I think I threw the ball well; they got me in the fourth," Toussaint said. "The slider, it's a pitch that's really going to help me."

Catcher Yasmani Grandal exited the game after the fifth inning with left knee soreness. Shortstop Tim Anderson sat out after being hit on the left forearm by a 97-mph Gerrit Cole fastball Monday night.

Anderson should play Wednesday, and Grandal is day-to-day.

Change of view:

Serving a one-game suspension Monday for his actions during Saturday night's Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight in Cleveland, manager Pedro Grifol watched the Sox beat the Yankees from Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf's fourth-level box behind home plate.

"That saying that the farther you are away from the game, the slower it is or the easier it gets? It looked pretty slow and pretty easy from up there," Grifol said. "It was pretty nice. I was able to see a lot of things that I think are really important for our growth, fundamental things that we probably need to address. It was pretty nice.

"Obviously, I didn't want to (sit out). But I took advantage of a different look to see some things that I wanted to address."

Roster move:

Before Tuesday's game, the White Sox reinstated relief pitcher Gregory Santos from the Bereavement List and optioned Edgar Navarro to Class AAA Charlotte.

Santos, who missed three games, is 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 2 saves and in 47 appearances this season.