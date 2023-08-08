Chicago Bears training camp report for Aug. 8: Offense overcomes setbacks in 2-minute drill

The Bears offense faced a lot of tough situations a year ago. In 2022, the only thing that seemed to pull them out of holes was Justin Fields' running ability.

But a year later, the Bears are hoping to rely less on Fields' running magic. They need their QB to avoid taking hits. During training camp practice on Tuesday, the Bears fell behind the sticks during a two-minute drill -- twice -- and still found a way to climb out without their QB having to run for his life.

Here's the latest from Tuesday's practice.

Overcoming obstacles:

In a two-minute drill, the first-team offense overcame a couple of setbacks to reach field goal range. With just 55 seconds on the clock in a tie game, the offense had the ball at the 50-yard line. Tight end Cole Kmet was flagged for offensive pass interference on the first play, negating a big reception over the middle.

On the next play, Fields connected with receiver DJ Moore for a 12-yard gain, but then defensive end Rasheem Green sacked Fields on second-and-8. On third-and-17 following the sack, Fields connected with rookie speedster Tyler Scott for a big gain over the middle of the field. After the first down, the offense picked up 6 more yards on another pass to Moore before Fields spiked the ball with less than a second on the clock. Kicker Cairo Santos made a 50-yard field goal try to take the lead.

"All of these situations that we are working on are awesome," Kmet said.

"We've got a lot of them and a lot more to go before the end of camp. These are all things that need to be repped so when the moment comes up and these end-of-game situations happen, like we've had this past year, we can go out and execute and win the game."

Kmet noted that while it was great that the offense overcame obstacles, it's not a true boost of confidence until the Bears do it in a game.

Practice highlights:

The aforementioned DJ Moore had another great day of practice. He's looking like he might be Fields' best friend in the intermediate area of the field. Moore made several nice catches on comeback routes during team sessions and 7-on-7s Tuesday. His ability to create space in traffic is what makes him so good.

Defensively, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Fields during 11-on-11 on a deep ball intended for receiver Darnell Mooney down the left sideline. In a real game, it's possible Fields would've been sacked on the play before he ever released the ball.

Injury updates:

The injuries continue to pile up as training camp wears on, but there's no reason to believe any of them are serious.

The following players were present but did not participate in practice Tuesday: cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Terell Smith, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker Dylan Cole, running back Roschon Johnson and receiver Dante Pettis. Safety Eddie Jackson was not present.

Right guard Nate Davis returned to the practice field for the first time in about a week, but second-year lineman Ja'Tyre Carter took many of the team reps at his position.