Amid Anderson's appeal, Vaughn's bat lifts White Sox over Yankees

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson returns to the dugout after striking out against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. Anderson stays in the lineup as he appeals his 6-game suspension. Associated Press

Tim Anderson was in uniform and on the field for the White Sox in Monday night's 5-1 win over the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Before the game, Anderson was suspended six games for fighting Guardians star Jose Ramirez during Saturday night's game at Cleveland.

Anderson is appealing the decision. He was hit by a 97-mph fastball from New York ace Gerrit Cole in the third inning and left the game in the eighth with a bruised left forearm. X-rays were negative.

Sox manager Pedro Grifol was suspended one game and he sat out Monday. Bench coach Charlie Montoyo took his place.

Anderson was almost knocked out by a Ramirez punch, which set off a benches-clearing brawl. Ramirez was suspended three games.

According to the White Sox, Anderson will speak to the media once his appeal is decided.

"Obviously unfortunate," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "You never want to see anything like that unfold on a baseball field. We were fortunate nobody was injured on either side. Obviously, we understand the commissioner's office role in doling out discipline and at this time we'll support the process and let it unfold before seeing what is meted out."

Hahn did praise Andrew Vaughn for stepping up during the scrap and carrying Anderson off the field when he returned from the dugout.

Vaughn led with his bat and glove in Monday's win over New York.

The White Sox's first baseman hit a 2-run homer off Cole in the second inning and made a brilliant defensive play in the sixth.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Vaughn made a diving stop on a ball hit by Jake Bauers. He got to his feet and slid into first just before Bauers got there to record the final out of the inning and protect the Sox's 2-1 lead.

"That play was pretty special," Vaughn said. "The feeling of making an impact in the game, it's really huge for me. Just get to the line and do what I've always worked on since I was a little kid and try to get the ball in the glove and then get to the bag."

Dylan Cease started for the Sox and held the Yankees to 1 hit over 5⅓ scoreless innings. The right-hander issued 7 walks and was lifted early with a 104 pitch count.

While winning their third straight game the White Sox tacked on 3 insurance runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Luis Robert Jr.'s 2-run double.

"We've got two months left in the season and I think our biggest thing is just go out and compete, work and be ourselves," Vaughn said. "I think that's the biggest thing and we came away with a really good win tonight."

Minor deal:

The White Sox acquired Tyler Naquin from Milwaukee on Monday in exchange for cash. The outfielder will join Class AAA Charlotte.

Over a seven-year career with the Guardians, Reds and Mets, the 32-year-old Naquin hit .264/.318/.448 with 61 home runs and 237 RBI in 557 games.

In 40 games with the Brewers' Triple-A Nashville farm team this season, Naquin hit .284/.333/.432 with 6 homers and 21 RBI.

Honeywell debuts:

Claimed off waivers from the Padres Saturday, right-handed relief pitcher Brent Honeywell was added to the Sox's roster Monday.

Honeywell pitched two-thirds of a scoreless inning while giving up 2 hits against the Yankees. He was bailed out by first baseman Andrew Vaughn's clutch defensive play in the sixth.

In 36 games with San Diego this year, Honeywell was 2-4 with a 4.05 ERA.