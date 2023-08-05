Bears great McMichael's 'health is improving' after being hospitalized in ICU, family says

The family of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael said his 'health is improving' in an update issued Saturday.

The 65-year-old who is battling ALS, was hospitalized Thursday night, a spokesperson said. He was admitted was admitted unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics, the spokesperson had said.

But as of Saturday, cultures reveal the sepsis is gone, but he is still fighting pneumonia, the update said.

Misty McMichael said her husband fell into a coma on Thursday night. He had a living will calling on doctors not to resuscitate him. She renegotiated that, and, on Friday morning, he woke up from the coma.

McMichael has battled ALS for more than three years. He is unable to speak, or even feed himself. He was recently named as one of 12 candidates being considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Steve is living to see the day he is finally enshrined. His resilience is unmatched, just like his play on the field of the sport he still loves," said Betsy Shepherd, his publicist and friend of 23 years. "I was fortunate enough to visit Steve on Friday afternoon and he even cracked a smile. I want Team Mongo to know that their support is truly helping Steve through this difficult time in his life."

McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 until 1993, and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team. Fans rushed to Silver Cross hospital to show their support on Friday. For Misty, it means the world.

"This wasn't planned. This is God's work here," she said.

Christine Neitzke-Troike, the mayor of Homer Glen, where McMichael lives, helped organize the show of support.

"It's a show of support. ALS is a rough thing. We also want to support McMichael. We really want him in the Hall of Fame," Neitzke-Troike said.

The Hall of Fame senior committee meets at the end of August to choose up to three players from the 12 finalists, who will go into the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

"He wants to live to see this, and we're just praying the Hall of Fame does the right thing," said Betsy Shephard, a friend.

The new inductees will be introduced before the Super Bowl.