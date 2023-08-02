White Sox closer Hendriks has Tommy John surgery, will miss 12-14 months

Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

After battling Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and announcing he was cancer free on April 20, Liam Hendriks was back in the White Sox's bullpen in late May.

The inspirational all-star closer pitched in 5 games and was rounding back into form before being placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

On Wednesday, the Sox announced the 34-year-old Hendriks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Recovery time for Hendriks is expected to take approximately 12-14 months.

Hendriks was 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 1 save this season.

He led the American League with 38 saves in 2021 and was second in the league last year with 37 saves.