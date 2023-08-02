 

White Sox closer Hendriks has Tommy John surgery, will miss 12-14 months

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago.

    Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 8/2/2023 6:24 PM

After battling Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and announcing he was cancer free on April 20, Liam Hendriks was back in the White Sox's bullpen in late May.

The inspirational all-star closer pitched in 5 games and was rounding back into form before being placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

 

On Wednesday, the Sox announced the 34-year-old Hendriks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Recovery time for Hendriks is expected to take approximately 12-14 months.

Hendriks was 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 1 save this season.

He led the American League with 38 saves in 2021 and was second in the league last year with 37 saves.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 