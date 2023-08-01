White Sox trade Burger to Miami for pitching prospect

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger walks through the dugout before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox traded third baseman Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, about an hour before the MLB trade deadline, according to Miami reporter Craig Mish on X.

In return, the Sox get left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder.

A fan favorite, Burger has hit 25 home runs this season with 52 RBI, with an average of .214.

Eder was a fourth-round pick by the Marlins in 2020 and has a 2-3 record with an ERA of 4.12 in the Marlins' AA affiliate this season. He is the fourth-ranked prospect in the Marlins' system, according to MLB.com.

Other moves:

The White Sox also acquired left-handed pitcher Luis Patiño from Tampa for cash considerations. He has appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 strikeouts in 4 innings.

They also traded reliever Keynan Middleton to the Yankees for right-handed pitching prospect Juan Carela.