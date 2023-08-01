White Sox trade Burger to Miami for pitching prospect
Updated 8/1/2023 4:02 PM
The White Sox traded third baseman Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, about an hour before the MLB trade deadline, according to Miami reporter Craig Mish on X.
In return, the Sox get left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder.
A fan favorite, Burger has hit 25 home runs this season with 52 RBI, with an average of .214.
Eder was a fourth-round pick by the Marlins in 2020 and has a 2-3 record with an ERA of 4.12 in the Marlins' AA affiliate this season. He is the fourth-ranked prospect in the Marlins' system, according to MLB.com.
