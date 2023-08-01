 

Northwestern hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review how it reports hazing

    Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures. Associated Press/2017

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 8/1/2023 3:01 PM

Northwestern University has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review the school's abuse reporting mechanisms in the wake of a burgeoning football team hazing scandal that has resulted in a half-dozen lawsuits against the Evanston school.

Lynch will make her findings public after examining the university's accountability mechanisms "to detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs, including hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind," the university announced Tuesday.

 

This is the school's latest response to the scandal that has led the school to fire football head coach Pat Fitzgerald and discontinue the use of its Kenosha, Wisconsin, training facility, where much of the alleged hazing happened. The school has already said it will now monitor the football locker room, implement anti-hazing training and add an online reporting tool for abuse.

