Silvy: Even if it's only training camp, these 6 Bears need a fast start

Enough predictions.

Stop the projections.

Time for production.

As I stood and watched the first training camp practice, there were obvious names that jumped off the Bears roster that need to have a good camp.

There are many camps and many teams where you can shrug and say none of this matters. Training camp can be one gigantic yawn. Get the team to the starting gate.

But when you're a 3-14 Bears team in a pivotal year of the rebuild, the starting gate is NOW. Every snap and rep matters.

So with that, I compiled a list of who's most on the spot this training camp for the Bears. This doesn't mean that these players are competing for jobs necessarily, it's just who has the most to gain or lose during camp. It could be a potential star or a possible bubble player. Focus on these dudes.

1. Justin Fields

No. 1 on your roster, No. 1 on any Bears list.

He's their most important player and is hoping for a breakout season. That means getting everything ironed out before the season begins. Work out the blemishes before the Packers game. This team went 0-6 against division opponents last year. Beat your rival immediately and Fields must show everyone he is definitively better than Jordan Love in the opener.

While Fields and DJ Moore look like their chemistry is nearly perfect, they still haven't played a game together, so continue the development. Get the ball out quicker. Be more accurate.

Fields is the modern day Dominique Wilkins as the "human highlight reel" but it's OK to say he needs to be more consistent. I'm looking at you overprotective Bears fans. We want the same thing. Ryan Poles told as us much on the air the other day. If it's good enough for the GM, it's good enough for me.

2. Chase Claypool

Speaking of being over being overprotective, I had many Bears fans come after me for simply relaying frustration inside Halas Hall some had for Claypool this spring. This comes after giving up the 32nd overall pick for a guy who caught 14 passes for 140 yards in seven games and didn't have a single touchdown.

Then this spring, Claypool fought injuries and missed weeks of the offseason program while coaches still talk about getting him up to speed. Have you heard any Bears coach talking about getting Moore up to speed?

The Bears need Claypool. Claypool needs the Bears. If it works, Poles' move will be validated and Claypool will get paid.

3. Darnell Wright

He'll be the answer to the trivia question of who was Ryan Poles' first ever first-round pick. He's also the guy the Bears chose instead of staying at No. 1, the guy who Poles chose over Jalen Carter, and the guy given the starting right tackle job out of the gate.

You don't need analytics to grade the offensive line in the last two years, the grade you're looking for is hot trash. If Wright is right when the season begins, Fields won't be left for dead.

4. Teven Jenkins

Truthfully, I could've put the entire offensive line on this list. Whitehair is back at center.

Nate Davis got paid. Is Braxton Jones ready to take the next step? Jenkins makes the most sense here.

One thing I like about this regime is they don't just throw out Ryan Pace guys even if they got off to a rocky start.

One year ago, Jenkins did just that. Then he started to play and at times, looked like the Bears best offensive lineman. This will be his third position change in his third season and maybe you can consider it his fourth. He came out of Oklahoma State as a right tackle. Pace moved him to left tackle. Poles moved him to right guard last year and now he switches to left guard. If Jenkins stays healthy, I'm betting he found his home and dominance.

5. Velus Jones

It's getting late early for Jones.

It's only his second year you say?

Jones is the same age as Moore and is older than Darnell Mooney. Moore, Mooney, Claypool, St. Brown, and Tyler Scott are shoo-ins to make the roster. The Bears backfield is also deep. Unless Jones takes a huge leap with his receiver skills or shows his return ability is too valuable, a spot on the waiver wire or practice squad could be in Jones' future.

6. Ryan Poles

Loophole alert. Poles already made the biggest impact of camp with his extension to Cole Kmet. Now, it's time that he signs or trades for a pass rusher. After that, get deals done with Mooney and/or Jaylon Johnson.

While the offseason is finished, the work for Poles isn't.

Training camp will never be what it used to be under Halas or Ditka. No more three-a-days. No more Platteville. No more real hitting. But there are still things this team can build at Halas Hall.

The Packers come to town in six short weeks and a foundation for a win should start being built now. It's time to produce.

