Report: Sox trade Lynn, reliever Kelly to Dodgers

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers Wednesday during the first inning against the Cubs in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox's sell-off continued today with the team sending starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting.

The Sox are receiving right-hander Nick Nastrini, currently in Double A, and reliever Jordan Leasure, the Athletic is reporting.

Lynn is the second starter to be traded this week, joining Lucas Giolito who was sent to the Los Angeles Angels late Wednesday.

The veteran right-hander started against the Cubs Wednesday night, and Lynn's ERA swelled to 6.47 after he gave up 7 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 4⅔ innings.

He's also given up the most home runs (28) in baseball, but plenty of teams were interested in acquiring Lynn.

The Sox's bullpen will also look different with the trades of Kelly and Reynaldo Lopez, who was also sent to the Angels Wednesday.

Kelly was 1-5 with the Sox this season with a 4.97 ERA. He pitched for the Dodgers from 2019-2021 before joining the Sox.