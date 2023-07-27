Lynn in limbo as trade talks continue, Sox fall 6-3 to Guardians

A White Sox starting pitcher was traded on Wednesday.

Lance Lynn thought it was going to be him, but the Sox wound up shipping Lucas Giolito to the Angels.

"Everyone around the league is telling me I'm gone," Lynn said Thursday. "But I've yet to hear anything from anybody here, so you never know."

The trade deadline is Tuesday, so White Sox general manager Rick Hahn still has plenty of time to complete a deal for Lynn.

The veteran right-hander started against the Cubs Wednesday night, and Lynn's ERA swelled to 6.47 after he gave up 7 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 4⅔ innings.

He's also given up the most home runs (28) in baseball, but plenty of teams are interested in acquiring Lynn.

He still has top of the rotation stuff and would undoubtedly benefit from a change of scenery.

"I'm better in some ways, but I've had some mistakes that I'm not getting away with," Lynn said. "I've got to do a better job of making pitches when I need to and not giving up the big hit or the multiple-run inning.

"Stuff's still there, figure out how to make it there more and the other stuff way less."

Most players don't hear from the front office before they're traded, but Lynn is an exception since he can block a move to 10 teams.

"When it's all said and done, if they have a deal that they like to one of those (blocked) teams, they can come ask me to waive it," Lynn said.

"If it's a team that's got a chance to win, that's what I'm about."

Lynn was asked to describe the Sox's disappointing season. As usual, he was blunt.

"It's underachievement, there's no other way to say it," Lynn said. "Look at what we did in '21, we were able to make the playoffs. We didn't have a deep run, but you saw the start of something. Last year, going .500, and this year, it kept trending in the wrong direction.

"All in all, it hasn't been what we wanted it to be, there's no other way to say it."

Guardians 6, White Sox 3

Jake Burger tried powering the Sox to a win Thursday night, but 2 home runs was not enough to prevent a loss to the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After going deep in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs, Burger hit a solo homer off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee in the third inning and followed with a 2-run shot in the fifth.

The White Sox's new second baseman ranks fifth in the American League with 24 home runs.

"When I get my pitch in the zone, that's when I tend to do some damage," Burger said.

"That's kind of the thing with power guys, try to stay in the zone and get a pitch you can do something with."

The Sox are now 41-63 and they've lost six in a row.

"It's been painful," manager Pedro Grifol said.

"Any time you come in with the expectations that we had, you sit there and you talk about how you expect things to go and they don't go that way, it hurts."

Roster move:

After Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded to the Angels, the Sox recalled left-handed reliever Sammy Peralta from Class AAA Charlotte Thursday.

Peralta pitched the ninth inning against Cleveland and gave up a hit, walked a batter but didn't allow a run.

Mike Clevinger (biceps) is expected to be activated off the injured list Saturday and start the game against Cleveland.