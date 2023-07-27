Bears training camp notes: WR Claypool rebounds after dropping easy pass

At Bears training camp on Thursday, receiver Chase Claypool dropped an easy, short pass during 7-on-7s. He rebounded, though, and caught a nice pass over the middle in heavy traffic during 11-on-11

Training camp is back in full force. The Bears returned to Halas Hall for their second day of practice on Thursday.

The players won't start wearing pads until next week, but the team is back out on the practice field in the beginning stages of camp.

Claypool rebounds:

Receiver Chase Claypool dropped an easy, short pass during 7-on-7s. He rebounded, though, and caught a nice pass over the middle in heavy traffic during 11-on-11.

"Any time a guy can let the last play go and move forward, whether it's a good play or a bad play, move forward and make the next play, that's a really important skill to have," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said when asked about Claypool. "And that was great to see him finish that play and I think he's had a nice start to camp so far."

A day earlier, Claypool came out and said that anyone doubting his work ethic is mistaken. Claypool spent his offseason studying the offense. After a brief, 24-hour stint on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, Claypool has appeared to be a full participant in practice.

Fields to Moore:

The Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to look promising. Moore made a couple of nice catches in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11.

In 11-on-11, Moore made his best catch of the day on a ball he had to go up and catch at the high point with a defender nearby.

"It's simplified right now, but it's good that they're able to be on the same page," Getsy said. "So as we continue to grow and things start to get a little bit more complicated with the looks that you're getting and the offense we have in, we've just got to make sure that we continue to keep that pace."

Other highlights: Rookie receiver Tyler Scott made a few nice plays, notably winning a one-on-one drill against defensive back Michael Ojemudia on a deep ball. Velus Jones Jr. also flashed his speed in one-on-one drills.

Second-year safety Jaquan Brisker continues to be a versatile safety for the defense and looks like he's as ready as anyone to put the pads on.

Injury news:

Receiver Darnell Mooney and linebacker Jack Sanborn were limited participants against Thursday. Receiver Dante Pettis remains out.