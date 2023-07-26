Sox's Anderson may be dealt -- but it won't be to Dodgers

White Sox's Tim Anderson rounds third on the way to scoring during the first inning on Wednesday vs. the Cubs. The Dodgers have long been rumored to be a likely trade destination Tim Anderson. That's off the table after Los Angeles acquired shortstop Amed Rosario from the Guardians Wednesday. Associated Press

The Dodgers traded for their shortstop Wednesday, and it wasn't Tim Anderson.

Instead, Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario is going to Los Angeles in a deal sending veteran starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

For weeks, the Dodgers were rumored to be interested in Anderson.

Under contract at $14 million next season before becoming eligible for free agency, the White Sox's 30-year-old shortstop had a miserable first half while dealing with a knee and shoulder injury.

Since the All-Star break Anderson's hit much more like he did in 2019, when he won the American League batting title with a .335 average.

There's still a chance Anderson is traded before Tuesday's deadline, not that he's obsessing over it.

"Just play," Anderson said. "I don't really worry about anything. Control what I can control and whatever happens is going to happen anyway. It's out of my control."

Given the team friendly contract and long history of success, acquiring Anderson is not going to be cheap.

The Giants, Blue Jays and Mariners are three more teams rumored to be interested in trading for Anderson and moving him to second base.

"Yeah, it's a business," said Anderson, the Sox's first-round draft choice (No. 17 overall) in 2013. "That's the part you look at. Just roll with it. You can't really speak on a whole lot. Just play and see what happens."

Making history:

According to team historian Ed Hartig, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the White Sox the Cubs hit 4 home runs and stole 5 stolen bases for the first time in a game since July 28, 1888, against Detroit.

Dansby Swanson had 2 homers and Nico Hoerner hit a home run and stole 2 bases.

Clevinger update:

On the injured list since June 14 with right biceps inflammation, White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is expected to start against Cleveland this weekend, likely on Saturday.

Clevinger threw a simulated game on Monday and the right-hander should be able to throw 80 pitches when he returns to the mound.

"On Monday I got up to 96 (mph), so the velocity's there, the stuff's there," Clevinger said.

The Sox playing such bad baseball made the long layoff even harder for Clevinger.

"It's been way too long," he said. "Kind of debilitating. You kind of wish you could do something to make a difference, but you can't. I can control what I can control."

The quote:

"It's my first time playing here and it's my first time experiencing a (city) rivalry, which was just so neat, the fans from both sides. Everyone seems to be into it. Kind of felt like college, in a way."

-- Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson after Tuesday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.