With back feeling better, Moncada returns to White Sox after extended absence

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada talks with former manager Ozzie Guillen during infield practice before the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. Moncada returned to the team after an injury rehabilitation assignment, reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. Associated Press

When Yoan Moncada landed on the injured list with lower back inflammation in mid-June, the White Sox weren't sure he was going to play again this season.

"It was day to day," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He'd come in and say he feels good and we'd be more optimistic that he'd be back and at times he would say, 'I'm not feeling good.'

"So I know how the back is, I know how it works, but I haven't felt like that in a couple weeks because every time I've spoken to him or every time we get our reports, he's been feeling good."

On Tuesday, Moncada was feeling good enough to come off the IL and start at third base against the Cubs after playing 8 rehab games with Class AAA Charlotte.

"After all I've been dealing with, this is the first time I really feel good," Moncada said through a translator.

That doesn't mean the Sox's switch-hitter is 100%.

"I feel good enough to play," Moncada said. "This is something I have to deal with. But I definitely feel much better now than we started the season and much better than the first time I came back. This is probably the best I have felt since everything happened."

Moncada has been dealing with a herniated disc in his back since spring training.

To clear a roster spot for Moncada, the White Sox optioned catcher Carlos Perez to Charlotte.

Burger moves to second:

With Yoan Moncada back on the field, the White Sox moved Jake Burger from third base to second Tuesday. He's likely to stay at the new position.

With the Sox and Triple-A Charlotte, Burger has played seven games at second base since 2021.

"I put in a lot of work," Burger said. "It's been three years of a lot of work. Definitely feel good about everybody's confidence in me to start there. Obviously, it's a little different than third base. You have a lot more time on ground balls. That's a positive.

"It's working on the transfer the last couple weeks, on double plays and different arm slots for throws. I feel like I've put a lot of work to feel comfortable at those positions."

Vaughn back:

After fouling a ball off his left foot and missing five games with a bone bruise, Andrew Vaughn was back in the White Sox's lineup Tuesday.

"Definitely getting better," Vaughn said. "Progress little by little. It affected everything, even walking. It was really, really, really tender."