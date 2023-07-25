Rocky Wirtz, chairman of the Blackhawks, dead at 70

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz lifts the Stanley Cup after the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime to win Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals on Wednesday, June 9, 2010, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Rocky Wirtz, the principal owner and chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 70, according to the team.

Two other sources said Wirtz's death was "sudden" and that he was not dealing with any long-term health issues.

Wirtz took control of the Hawks when his father, Bill, died in 2007. Rocky became the fifth principal owner at that time.

Wirtz put his own stamp on the Hawks almost immediately when he hired John McDonough away from the Cubs and named him team president on Nov. 20, 2007. A month before, he negotiated a contract with Comcast SportsNet Chicago to televise home games.

Less than three years after that, the Hawks were hoisting a Stanley Cup after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.

Wirtz did give the organization a black eye when he lost his cool during a town-hall meeting in February 2022. There to help smooth over the bad publicity from the Kyle Beach sexual assault lawsuit, a panel that included Wirtz was asked what the Hawks were doing to help prevent such incidents in the future.

"I don't think it's any of your business. You don't work for the company. If someone at the company asks that question, we'll answer it.

"And I think you should get on to the next subject."

Wirtz issued an apology hours later, but the damage was done. A TNT broadcast panel, which included Wayne Gretzky, was forced to weigh in during the first intermission of the Hawks game that night.

Wirtz and his wife, Marilyn have a place in the northern suburbs. Wirtz has three children from a previous marriage, along with a stepdaughter from his current marriage and six grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Follow John on Twitter @JdietzSports for updates.