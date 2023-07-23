Blackhawks announce 2-year contract for forward Philipp Kurashev after arbitration decision
Updated 7/23/2023 5:40 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration.
The team announced the decision on Sunday. The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million.
The 23-year-old Kurashev set career highs with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season. He has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games -- all with Chicago.
Kurashev was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 entry draft. He made his NHL debut in January 2021.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.