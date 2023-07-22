Let's make a deal: White Sox are sellers, and they have pitching to move

The Aug. 1 trade deadline is coming, and you know what that means.

Always in search of pitching help, good major-league teams are looking to make deals with the bad ones.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, they reside in the latter category.

Fortunately, they do have pitchers to move.

General manager Rick Hahn last spoke to the media on July 4, and he was asked about being a likely seller.

"Obviously, we've got big decisions to make by August 1," Hahn said. "In the end, we're going to make a decision about what is best for the long-term health of the organization, with obviously the priority being placed on the here and now, because this is the only year we can control.

"Ultimately, if you're overwhelmed by a potential return, that may tilt your balance more toward the future than the present. If you don't play at a certain level, that may tilt your focus more toward the future than the present."

The Sox have been tilting in the wrong direction since April, when they lost 10 in a row and stumbled out to a 7-21 start. They were 28-27 in May or June before dropping back off in July.

In any other division, the White Sox would have been long eliminated. Playing in the woebegone AL Central provided a glimmer of hope, but Hahn has to know by now he's put together a team that's about to be ripped apart.

Here are five likely trade candidates:

1. Lucas Giolito, RHP

A free agent at the end of the season, Giolito is going to be a rental so the return is not going to be overly great.

The Dodgers, Giolito's hometown team, are rumored to be interested in the right-handed starting pitcher and they do have some enticing prospects in their deep farm system.

If Hahn could get one of Los Angeles' prized minor-league catchers -- Diego Cartaya or Dalton Rushing -- a deal is likely done.

"Any conversations we have with players about their futures or being here or being elsewhere remain confidential," Hahn said. "We've known Lucas, obviously, for a long time, acquired him for a reason. He's been great."

The Diamondbacks are also reportedly interested in landing Giolito.

2. Lance Lynn, RHP

At the deadline in 2018, Lynn was traded from the Twins to the Yankees.

The Sox's veteran starter knows how things work and he wouldn't be shocked to be shipped to a team like the Rays or Rangers.

"That's the business of it," said Lynn, who ranks among American League leaders with 139 strikeouts.

Lynn also leads MLB with 28 home runs allowed and is tied for the highest ERA (6.18), so the White Sox won't be getting much back in a trade.

3. Dylan Cease, RHP

He had a solid June (2.20 ERA, 42 strikeouts in 28.2 innings), but the rest of the season has been up-and-down for the White Sox's 27-year-old starting pitcher, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting last year.

Cease still has huge value, given his talent and the fact he's under contractual control through the 2025 season.

National baseball reporter Jon Heyman says Cease is the Astros' "dream acquisition," but the price would be steep.

If first-year Houston general manager Dana Brown wants to offer multiple prospects out of a deep pool featuring outfielder Drew Gilbert, starter Spencer Arrighetti and catcher Korey Lee, a Cease trade could happen.

4. Tim Anderson, SS

Heading into this season, Anderson was viewed as the Sox's best all-around player and unquestioned leader.

Luis Robert Jr. is now the White Sox's top talent, by a wide margin, and Anderson is trying to salvage a miserable season that's been marred by knee and shoulder injuries.

The 30-year-old shortstop has been much better with the bat in the second half and he's playing under a favorable contract.

The Dodgers have long been rumored to be interested in acquiring Anderson.

5. Gregory Santos, RHP

The Sox could part with multiple veteran relief pitchers by Aug. 1.

They could also say so long to Santos, who came over from the Giants in a December trade.

Santos has been brilliant out of the White Sox's bullpen and considering his age, 23, he could bring back some decent talent in a deadline deal.