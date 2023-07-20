Schaumburg Boomers' new double-sized video board to debut at Friday night's game

At 23 feet tall and 45 feet wide, the Schaumburg Boomers' new video board that will debut at Friday night's game at Wintrust Field is more than twice as large as the previous one. Courtesy of Schaumburg Boomers

Just after setting a franchise attendance record on July 4, the Schaumburg Boomers will reveal a new video board Frirday at Wintrust Field that's nearly 2½ times the size of its predecessor.

The new amenity, installed during the team's post-All Star Break road trip, is 23 feet tall and 45 feet wide.

Friday's game against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles starts at 6:30 p.m. at 1999 S. Springinsguth Road.

Though Wintrust Field is owned by the village of Schaumburg, the video board is the third major enhancement funded by the team over the past two years. The Boomers also replaced the playing surface and completed upgrades to the stadium's suite level in 2022.

"The video board is a central piece to in-game fan entertainment, and we were excited to bring this project to completion during the 2023 season," Schaumburg Boomers owner Patrick A. Salvi said in a statement. "We have a tremendous partnership with the village of Schaumburg, and we were excited to make this improvement to complement many of the village's projects, as enhancing Wintrust Field for our great fans is a top priority."

The village's recent improvements to the stadium include a new sound system, paintwork and drink rails.

"The village is pleased to be working in tandem with the Boomers organization to add to the fans' experience when they come to see games at Wintrust Field," Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said in a statement. "The new video board, along with other facility improvements, will help create a memorable atmosphere for patrons every time they visit the ballpark."

The debut of the video board kicks off a six-game homestand through next Thursday. The Boomers have 25 regular season home games left this season.

The club has seen significant attendance increases each season since 2018, team officials said. They are averaging 4,489 fans per game this year -- leading the Frontier League as they have for the past decade.

The team broke its franchise attendance record when 7,893 fans watched the Boomers' 13-3 win over the Joliet Slammers on Independence Day.

More information, including a schedule and tickets, is available at boomersbaseball.com.