Kopech pulls it back together in White Sox's 6-2 win over Mets

After failing to make it out of the first inning in his last start, Michael Kopech was back on the mound for the White Sox Thursday. The right-hander was much better in a 6-2 win over New York at Citi Field. Associated Press

In a game pitting two of MLB's most disappointing teams, at least the pitching matchup was interesting.

On one side, Michael Kopech started for the White Sox. The erratic right-hander has ace stuff when he knows where it's going, but he's shown only glimpses of that this year.

On the other side, Jose Quintana debuted for the Mets. The left-hander, who was traded from the Sox to the Cubs six years ago in a rebuild move for Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease, made his first start of the season for New York after fracturing a rib in spring training.

In the White Sox's 6-2 win over the Mets Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, Kopech was more on and Quintana was a little off.

Kopech didn't even make it out of the first inning in his last outing, a disaster against the Braves on Friday. Recording just two outs, the right-hander allowed 4 runs on 1 hit and 4 walks while throwing 38 pitches (14 strikes).

"You have to flush one and get to the next," Kopech told reporters.

Against New York, he went 5⅔ innings and gave up 1 run on 2 hits and 4 walks. Kopech struck out 5 and threw 89 pitches (49 strikes).

"It's been a little while since I've stretched out past five (innings) and coming off the IL and then having a short one my first one back, I know my pitch count's limited," Kopech said. "It would have been nice to get six but to get out there and stretch myself as long as I could felt good."

Kopech was on the injured list from July 2-14 with right shoulder inflammation. The 27-year-old Texan is trying to get back to where he was in late May, when he pitched 15 scoreless innings in back-to-back starts against the Royals and Guardians.

He's got a long ways to go, but Thursday's start against the Mets was a step in the right direction.

"Getting ahead of guys was the game plan all along," Kopech said. "Today I was able to execute that. Still a few too many free bases but I let the offense do what they did today."

Quintana, who signed a two-year, $26 million with New York in December, pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 runs on 6 hits.

"I think I executed the ball well," Quintana said "A couple of weak contacts, nothing you can do about it, but all in all it feels great."

Returning to the lineup after missing the last two games with left groin tightness, Jimenez greeted Quintana with an RBI single in the first inning. Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly in the second inning and Yasmani Grandal gave the White Sox some breathing room with a 2-run double in the sixth.

Andrew Vaughn missed his second straight game after fouling a ball off his left foot in Tuesday night's 11-10 loss to the Mets. X-rays taken Thursday were negative and the Sox's first baseman could be back on the field Friday night against the first-place Twins.