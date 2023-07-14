White Sox to open 2024 season with March 28 home game vs. Tigers

White Sox pinch runner Romy Gonzalez steals second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez fields a throw from catcher Eric Haase and second base umpire Carlos Torres watches during the eighth inning of a June game. MLB announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday and the Sox are set to open at Guaranteed Rate Field with a March 28 game against the Tigers. Associated Press

Wait till next year?

It's looking like White Sox fans are stuck in that sad state as another disappointing season moves into the second half.

MLB announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday and the Sox are set to open at Guaranteed Rate Field with a March 28 game against the Tigers.

The White Sox and Detroit also play March 30-31 before the Braves come in for another three-game series.

The Sox's first road trip follows with four games at Kansas City and three at Cleveland.

The White Sox play the Cubs at Wrigley Field June 4-5 and they host their North Side rivals Aug. 9-10.

For the second straight year, the Sox will play every other team in MLB.

Highlights are home games against the Dodgers (June 24-26) and Mets (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) and road trips to Philadelphia (April 19-21), St. Louis (May 3-5) and Milwaukee (May 31-June 2).

The White Sox close the season with three games (Sept. 27-29) at Detroit.