Sox's Moncada begins rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte

The White Sox's Yoan Moncada is back playing baseball in AAA after dealing with a back injury. Associated Press, June 11

For the first time since June 13, Yoan Moncada was back playing baseball Friday night.

It's still uncertain when the third baseman will return to the White Sox as he deals with lower back inflammation, but Moncada was able to begin a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte.

Batting third against Lehigh Valley, Moncada was 1-for-2 with an error at third base before exiting in the fifth inning.

It's been a disappointing season for Moncada with the Sox. In 38 games, the switch-hitter is slashing .232/.279/.370 with 3 home runs and 13 RBI.

Since he's been out so long, Moncada figures to need at least a week with Charlotte before being activated off the injured list and rejoining the White Sox.

"Looking forward to seeing how he's doing, how he feels," manager Pedro Grifol told reporters. "Looking forward to having him back."

Hendriks update: Sidelined for a month with right elbow inflammation, Sox closer Liam Hendriks is slowly working his way back to the active roster.

Having also battled Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma -- Hendriks announced he was cancer-free and in remission on April 20 -- there is no rush to get the all-star righty back in the bullpen.

"It's coming along," Hendriks said. "There's a semi-quasi schedule out there doing that. It's taking it day-by-day, making sure it comes back, responds well and we'll go from there. There's always progress. It just needs to be bearable and that's all I'm looking for right now."

On Wednesday, Hendriks accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs.

"I'm happy with the final message, the one I really wanted to get across, and that's reach out to people," Hendriks said. "That was something that got conveyed pretty well."