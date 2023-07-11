Sox's Robert out of All-Star game with tight calf

White Sox slugger Luis Robert will not play in tonight's All-Star Game due to a sore calf. But Robert later said it was precautionary and he'd be ready to return on Friday. Associated Press

The White Sox said on Tuesday: "During the first round of Monday's Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight's All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts Friday in Atlanta."

Robert later released a statement that seemed to indicate he'd be ready to go Friday.

"I felt tightness in my right calf during the first round of yesterday's Home Run Derby, but it didn't affect my performance in the the second round. I feel good today, it isn't anything serious, but as a precaution we decided that the best for me is not to play in tonight's All-Star Game. It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half. I am sure l'll be 100 percent by Friday."

Robert has been the bright spot in the White Sox' otherwise dismal season. But, once again, has apparently been struck with an injury. He has 26 homers -- tied for third in the majors, behind Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani (32) and the Braves' Matt Olson (29) -- at the All-Star break.