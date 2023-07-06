Lynn delivers best start of season but White Sox fall to Blue Jays 6-2 in 11

Against the Blue Jays, the White Sox's 36-year-old righty Lance Lynn delivered his best start of the season, allowing 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings while striking out 11 and throwing 102 pitches. Associated Press

Lance Lynn's name is showing up in the rumor mill as the Aug. 1 trade deadline nears.

Even though he entered Thursday's Game 1 start against the Blue Jays with a 6.47 ERA while leading the majors with 22 home runs allowed, Lynn has occasionally shown flashes of his former self.

Against the Blue Jays, the White Sox's 36-year-old righty delivered his best start of the season, allowing 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings while striking out 11 and throwing 102 pitches.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios matched Lynn in the opener of a doubleheader, also allowing 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings.

The game was 0-0 until the 11th, when the Blue Jays chipped away and scored 6 runs on 7 hits off relievers Aaron Bummer and Bryan Shaw and beat the Sox 6-2.

Oscar Colas drove in the White Sox's first run in the bottom of the 11th with an RBI double and Andrew Vaughn added a run-scoring single.