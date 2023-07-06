5 things to know about Richmond-Burton grad Mackenzie Hahn ahead of her U.S. Women's Open debut

Mackenzie Hahn, a 2017 Richmond-Burton graduate and Spring Grove native, will compete against some of the top golfers in the world when she tees off Thursday in the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Hahn, 24, qualified for the LPGA's oldest major after catching fire in the second round of a U.S. Women's Open qualifying tournament last month at Palatine Hills Golf Course, carding a 5-under-par 67 and advancing in a 4-for-2 playoff.

Qualifying for the U.S. Women's Open was held at 23 sites across the United States and around the world that included more than 2,000 entrants, with only 156 making it through.

"It's crazy," Hahn said the day after qualifying. "It's kind of unreal. It's an awesome opportunity, obviously. I'm super excited, and I can't wait to get out there."

Peacock, USA Network and NBC will carry the four-day event, with the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday broadcast on prime-time TV for the first time in U.S. Women's Open history. Score updates and more info can be found at uswomensopen.com.

Hahn is scheduled to tee off at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in a group with American amateur Sophie Linder and South Korea's Kumkang Park.

Here are five things to know about the sweet-swinging Hahn before she makes her U.S. Women's Open debut.

1. Big shot

Hahn didn't start playing competitive golf until the eighth grade, when she got involved in Illinois Junior Golf Association and Mid-American Junior Golf Tour events, but she's always had a booming shot compared to her peers. Hahn was known to challenge golf coach Brandon Creason to driving competitions as a freshman in high school, but Creason knew the likely result and would politely decline.

2. Two-time Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year

Hahn was a four-time IHSA Class 1A state qualifier in high school and placed inside the top 10 as a sophomore, junior and senior. Her junior and senior years are when she really shined. After getting fourth at the state meet as a junior, Hahn placed runner-up in her final year, finishing three strokes behind the winner. Hahn was named the Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

3. Wisconsin Badgers

After graduating from R-B, Hahn played at Wisconsin for five years and twice earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. She was named one of the Big Ten Women's Golfers to Watch going into her last season in 2021-22 and got the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Hahn earned her first top-15 and top-10 finishes in her last year with the Badgers, while recording a career-best 18-hole score of 68 and career-best 36-hole score of 141.

4. All in the family

Hahn isn't the only family member who can swing it. Mackenzie's brother, Jordan, was the Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year as a junior and senior in 2013 and 2014. Jordan, who also played collegiately at Wisconsin, is two years older than Mackenzie and turned professional in 2019. At 6-foot-8, he became the tallest player to ever play in a PGA Tour event when he teed off at the Valspar Championship two years ago.

5. Fun facts

Hahn was introduced to golf at an early age when she would tag along with her brother and dad, Ron, to the golf course located across the street of the family's old home in Delavan, Wisconsin. She was more interested in playing basketball in her early years and played all four years in high school. ... Hahn tied for fourth at last year's Illinois Women's Open not long after turning pro. She has since played on the LPGA Epson Qualifying Tour and Women's All-Pro Tour with events all over the country.