White Sox-Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Thursday

A sign displays information about a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. Associated Press

After waiting over an hour for the weather to improve, Wednesday night's White Sox-Blue Jays game at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday. Game 1 starts at 4:10 p.m. and Game 2 begins approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47 ERA) starts for the Sox in Game 1 against Toronto's Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.74). The White Sox are undecided for Game 2 and Yusei Kikuchi 7-3, 4.08) starts for the Jays.

Parking lots and gates will open at 3:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Thursday's originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Season ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Wednesday's game. Refunds for all other tickets should be initiated at the point of purchase.