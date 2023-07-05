Glenview Youth Baseball All-Stars 2023

The 10-Under Red "Mustangs" all-stars line up along the first base line at Glenview Youth Baseball's All-Star celebration June 11 at Community Park West. Courtesy of Rick DeMaria

Players from Glenview Youth Baseball's 9-Under, 10-Under and House League Bronco League team played their All-Star Games June 11 at Glenview's Community Park West. Courtesy of Rick DeMaria

Glenview Youth Baseball held its annual All-Star festivities June 11 at Community Park West in Glenview.

Three ballgames were held for players in the league's 9-Under and 10-Under leagues, plus the Bronco League all-stars from Glenview Youth Baseball's House League.

Players also were announced for Glenview Youth Baseball's Justin Cowgill Award for the most improved player; and for the John Lichtenheld Award for leadership.

In the 9U division, the Astros' Hudson Robertson won the Justin Cowgill Award as most improved. The A's Tommy Downing won the John Lichtenheld leadership award.

The American League team defeated the Nationals in the All-Star Game.

The Cowgill Award winner for the 10U level was Max Murphy of the Royals. The Rockies' Joey Camarda won the Lichtenheld Award.

Navy beat Red in a well-pitched All-Star Game at the 10U level.

At the Bronco 11/12-Under level, the National League team beat the American League.

The Dodgers' Evan Schwartz earned the Cowgill Award as the most improved Bronco House League player. The Cubs' Connor Leydon won the Lichtenheld Award for leadership.

9-Under All-Star Team

National: Ryan Bagull, Mets; Billy Blumer, Rays; Nolan Browne, Braves; Anthony Carroccia, A's; Tommy Downing, A's; Connor Miller, Braves; Brady Moss, Mets; Andrew Porter, Rays; Thomas Prado, A's; Everett Ruh, Braves; Luke Stuebe, Mets; Dylan Weinberg, Rays

American: Nora Bein, Astros; Owen Cornell, Astros; James Fluegge, Astros; Connor Greening, Diamondbacks; Oliver Hewitt, Cardinals; Benjamin Kraft, Diamondbacks; Aaron Lavoy, White Sox; Nathan Ravury, White Sox; John Reese, Cardinals; Ryan Schage, White Sox; Damen Szymul, Cardinals; Avery Zederman, Diamondbacks

10-Under All-Star Team

Navy: Blake Austin, Royals; Jake Breen, Giants; Jayden DeBaker, Royals; Tommy Gluck, Orioles; Davis LeBlanc, Giants; Mac Matha, Orioles; Declan Murin, Giants; Lucas Preston, Orioles; Dylan Reimer, Royals; Billy Salemi, Orioles; Luke Whalen, Giants; Ryan Wiederer, Royals

Red: Joey Camarda, Rockies; Ian Davis, Angels; Lucas DeMaria, Angels; Noah Fischer, Angels; Graham Fox, Rockies; Patrick Gill, Dodgers; Vicente Huppert, Dodgers; Henry Lynch, Rockies; Christian Martyn, Dodgers; Will Reid, Rockies; Miles Selner, Dodgers; Ryder Thomas, Angels

Bronco House League All-Star Team

American: Finn Browe, Dodgers; Charlie Durow, Giants; Dylan Epperson, Yankees; Jameson Grodecki, White Sox; Will Jenny, Giants; J.P. Karlin, Yankees; Aiden Lindsay, White Sox; Adam Lomer, Giants; Cooper Mathis, White Sox; Adam Mintz, Dodgers; Xavi Priegnitz, Yankees; Ethan Stratton, Astros; Jake Tausche, Astros; Gabe Turner, Astros; Adam Mintz, Dodgers

National: Henry Brown, Rays; Jacob Cho, Pirates; Flynn Craddock, Padres; Kevin Crowe, Cubs; Lucas Cruz, Padres; Jeremy Hooten, Phillies; Carson Inlow, Padres; Brandon Kim, Rays; Colin Konicek, Phillies; Owen Kramer, Rays; Ethan Kwon, Cubs; Archie Levesque, Pirates; Connor Leydon, Cubs; Rhys Silversten, Pirates; Seth Weiss, Phillies